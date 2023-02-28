Some cats refuse to use the litter box.

Cats tend to eliminate on surfaces they find most appealing to do so. Kitty litter should be chosen to appeal to the cat and not the people. In general, cats prefer a texture similar to sand and no scent. It also means the litter must be clean and the box itself washed as needed but at least once weekly. If residual odor exists, then soak it with Anti-Icky Poo. It is recommended to have at least one more litter box than the number of cats so that an unsoiled litter box is always available.

