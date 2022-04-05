The town of Los Altos Hills has scheduled its 20th annual Pathways Run/Walk May 7, beginning and ending at Westwind Community Barn, 27210 Altamont Road.
The 5K/10K is set for 9 a.m. and the 1-Mile Fun Run for 10:30 a.m.
The route runs through Byrne Preserve and extends into the Los Altos Hills pathways system. The event features a hilly and challenging 5K and 10K run/walk and an easier 1-mile run.
The 5K/10K costs $45 ($50 on race day) and the fun run is $30 ($35 on race day). Group registrations of 10 or more are $35 per person. For the group discount registration code, email Sarah Robustelli at srobustelli@losaltoshills.ca.gov.
Race T-shirts will be provided, and optional finisher medals are available to those who register as supplies last.
To register, volunteer and for more information, call Robustelli at (650) 947-2518 or visit lahpathwaysrun.org.