The artwork of Glenda Jones is on display through May 19 at Pacific Hearing Service in downtown Los Altos.
Between the 1960s and 1980s, Jones produced an eclectic collection of political activist art. As an activist living in California during the Vietnam War, the women’s rights movement and with issues of race at the forefront, Jones found that her natural artistic talent allowed her the opportunity to contribute to causes that were important to her. The pieces in the collection represent women’s liberation and the feminist movement, the anti-Vietnam War movement, the Black Panthers, the Black community in East Palo Alto and union organizing.
“We are excited to share Glenda’s art with you,” said audiologist Deborah Clark of Pacific Hearing Service, where Jones is a client. “This historical art contributed to causes in the form of line drawings, serigraphs, linoleum prints, posters, cartoons and more.”
Jones is a native Californian. Her family moved to Mexico City for two years in 1949. In the 1960s, she moved to East Palo Alto, where she lived for 34 years. It was there she became involved in movements such as Mothers for Equal Education. She became a revolutionary of the era, describing herself as an ardent feminist who organized, marched and chanted in all of the movement activities of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. Although she had little formal artistic training, she has loved to draw and paint since childhood. She studied horticulture and is now a gardener bringing her artistic talents to the outdoors.
“We are happy she has chosen Pacific Hearing Service for hearing care and are thrilled to be able to share her story – and her art – with you,” Clark said.
To view Jones’ work, stop by Pacific Hearing Service, 496 First St., Suite 120, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.
