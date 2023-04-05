jones

The works of activist/artist Glenda Jones are on display at Pacific Hearing Service.

The artwork of Glenda Jones is on display through May 19 at Pacific Hearing Service in downtown Los Altos.

Between the 1960s and 1980s, Jones produced an eclectic collection of political activist art. As an activist living in California during the Vietnam War, the women’s rights movement and with issues of race at the forefront, Jones found that her natural artistic talent allowed her the opportunity to contribute to causes that were important to her. The pieces in the collection represent women’s liberation and the feminist movement, the anti-Vietnam War movement, the Black Panthers, the Black community in East Palo Alto and union organizing.

