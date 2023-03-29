King Lear, former mayor of Los Altos and longtime manager of the city’s Neutra House Conference Center, reviewed the history of the facility at a meeting of the Ethical Culture Society of Silicon Valley, held at the center March 12.
Lear showed a brief film about the life and work of the late architect Richard Neutra, and shared how Neutra connected with Jacqueline Johnson, the client who with two other Stanford University graduate students commissioned the construction of three cottages on Marvin Lane in Los Altos Hills.
He then recounted the story of how the Los Altos community came together to move the historical cottage to the grounds of the Los Altos Community Center and repurpose the building as a community meeting place.
Prior to his talk, Lear introduced Raymond Neutra, son of the architect, and his son’s wife, Peggy Neutra, as well as other local volunteers who had been instrumental in making the relocation and rehabilitation of the Neutra House possible.
Lear concluded by noting that the conference center would not have come about without the engagement and energy of community leaders who had retired from earlier careers but found new vitality while becoming engaged with the Neutra House project.
He exhorted attendees to find their own ways to stay engaged.
The Neutra House is currently used as a meeting place for nonprofit groups as well as ongoing educational programs about architecture. It has hosted a children’s art camp and a film series and served as a launching pad for architectural tours and field trips.
Some little-known facts about the architect, the client and the center:
• Richard Neutra came to the Bay Area originally to offer his ideas for the Golden Gate International Exposition, held to celebrate the completion of the Bay and Golden Gate bridges.
• Johnson later married surrealist artist Gordon Onslow Ford. They were part of a West Coast-centered coterie of artists and writers that included Maya Angelou, Lawrence Ferlinghetti, Jack Kerouac, Jackson Pollock, Diego Rivera, Thornton Wilder, Herb Caen and occasional visitors Pablo Picasso and Gertrude Stein, among others.
• The Neutra House was originally painted a deep teal blue. The renovation stripped the paint to reveal the heart redwood underneath.
• A kitchen wall was removed and a new supporting beam installed to create the current meeting space.
Live music by ECSSV president John Dukovic and readings by ECSSV board members Paula Rochelle and Linda Frommer preceded Lear’s talk.
The meeting was recorded and will be available under the “History Videos” link on the Neutra House website at neutrahouse.org.
For more information on the Ethical Culture Society of Silicon Valley, visit ecssv.org.
