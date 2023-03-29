neutra

A March 12 event spotlighting the Neutra House featured, from left, Peggy and Raymond Neutra – son and daughter-in-law of architect Richard Neutra – outgoing Neutra House manager King Lear and John Dukovic, president of the Ethical Culture Society of Silicon Valley.

 Courtesy of Allyson Johnson

King Lear, former mayor of Los Altos and longtime manager of the city’s Neutra House Conference Center, reviewed the history of the facility at a meeting of the Ethical Culture Society of Silicon Valley, held at the center March 12.

Lear showed a brief film about the life and work of the late architect Richard Neutra, and shared how Neutra connected with Jacqueline Johnson, the client who with two other Stanford University graduate students commissioned the construction of three cottages on Marvin Lane in Los Altos Hills.

