The movement didn’t have a name in February 2002 on the eve of the Iraq War. But a small group of Los Altos residents petitioned the city council to pass a resolution opposing the pending invasion, as other cities had done. The council declined, and the local resistance momentum began.

The small group of residents organized a downtown rally to make the case against the war and seek supporters. More than 200 people turned out, signatures were gathered and the early organizers gave the grassroots movement a name: Los Altos Voices for Peace (LAVP).

