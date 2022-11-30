The movement didn’t have a name in February 2002 on the eve of the Iraq War. But a small group of Los Altos residents petitioned the city council to pass a resolution opposing the pending invasion, as other cities had done. The council declined, and the local resistance momentum began.
The small group of residents organized a downtown rally to make the case against the war and seek supporters. More than 200 people turned out, signatures were gathered and the early organizers gave the grassroots movement a name: Los Altos Voices for Peace (LAVP).
This month, after 20 years of “the good fight,” LAVP closed its books. Members have moved on to other causes involving peace, social justice and climate – many of them motivated by the LAVP experience.
LAVP at its peak had a mailing list of close to 300. A steering committee of eight to 10 members planned and implemented programs by consensus – no hierarchy and no formal charter. The peace mission guided LAVP’s work without bureaucracy.
In addition to downtown Los Altos peace rallies and signature gathering, the Los Altos City Council continued as a focus. With the war started, the USA Patriot Act became an issue of concern, and a Los Altos forum on the act was organized, with a panel of expert speakers. More than 200 people attended, and it helped move the city council to agree on a resolution opposing certain aspects of the act, which required local jurisdictions to provide the federal government with citizens’ records without warrants and to assist with secret searches. Those concerns were conveyed to California’s two senators and our congressional representative via a letter from the mayor.
With the support of our Los Altos Library, LAVP sponsored free public lectures, including in 2008 “A World Without Nuclear Weapons?” featuring experts from Los Alamos National Lab, Western States Legal Foundation and the World Democracy Project.
In 2014, “Avoiding Needless Wars” was presented by a professor emeritus from Stanford University. An educator also presented “When Muslims, Christians and Jews Built a Great Civilization in Spain.”
In 2004, the city council agreed to LAVP’s placing a “peace pole” at the main library entrance, with “May Peace Prevail on Earth” in English, Spanish, Arabic and Chinese. With frequent appearances and comments at council meetings, one council member referred to LAVP activists as “the peace people.” One hushed comment from the audience asked, “Aren’t we all?”
The legacy of Los Altos Voices for Peace can help ensure that the spirit of peace and justice remains alive and well in the community.
Donna Poulos of Los Altos is a member of the Los Altos Voices for Peace Steering Committee.
