08_30_23_COMM_charlesolson.jpg

Charles Olson, 88, hauls a heavy tray loaded with Sunnyvale dried apricots ready for the final steps before packaging.

Charles Olson of Sunnyvale is out in the bright August sunshine doing what he loves best. Although long past the age when most people retire, he’s wearing overalls, driving a forklift, hauling apricot trays and supervising the work on a contraption he calls his “cot washing machine,” which runs newly dried apricots through a water bath to clean and hydrate them. The word “cot,” by the way, is a Santa Clara Valley colloquialism for apricot, understood by longtime residents but perhaps not so well-known today.

“My father bought that machine in 1940,” beams Olson, with the pride of a man who has personally kept the thing operational.

