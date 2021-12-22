The 20th annual New Year’s Day Fun Run, sponsored by the city of Los Altos, is set to return Jan. 1 on the streets of downtown Los Altos.
Start times are 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. The course closes at 11 a.m.
The event is intended as a noncompetitive 5K (3.1-mile) walk, run or roll (strollers and wheelchairs allowed) along State and Main streets.
Admission is free.
Online registration is required prior to attending the event.
Walk-up/in-person registration at the event will not be permitted.
In keeping with COVID-19 protocols, masks must be worn at all times. Social distancing is required. Participants are asked to remain 6 feet apart from those not in their household.
If there is low enrollment, the event will be canceled.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/37tz579v.
For more information, visit losaltosrecreation.org.