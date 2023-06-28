The Los Altos History Museum’s latest exhibition, “Drip, Dry, Flood: Orchard Water Management,” opens Thursday and runs through Oct. 8 in the J. Gilbert Smith House Gallery.
Harnessing the scarce water resources of the Santa Clara Valley has been a challenge for more than 100 years. The display showcases how orchardists have tackled the challenge historically and today.
Visitors will have the opportunity to read personal stories that add a human touch to the historical narrative; explore photographs of orchards, well diggers and early water systems; examine blueprints and photos of iconic tankhouses; and peruse a 1928 catalog from an irrigation company.
“Our aim is to highlight how innovative orchardists were in inventing new methods of irrigation and alleviation of drought,” said Jordan Grealish, exhibits specialist. “While Silicon Valley is often associated with technological advancements, Santa Clara Valley, once known as the Valley of Heart’s Delight, was known for developing solutions to agricultural problems, including how to manage water and irrigation.”
Highlighted among the featured irrigation techniques are the modern drip method that will be installed in the Los Altos Heritage Orchard and the traditional flood technique used in the past.
“The exhibit is an opportunity for visitors to explore the Valley’s agricultural past, appreciate its technological present and consider the future of sustainable farming,” Grealish said.
The Los Altos History Museum is located at 51 S. San Antonio Road. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Admission is free.
