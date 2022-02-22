The Los Altos History Museum’s latest exhibition, “Radio Revolution of the Roaring 20s,” is set to debut in the J. Gilbert Smith House March 3 and run through May 1.
Today, if people want to listen to music, entertainment or the news, they pull out their phones and access their favorite media on demand. In the 1920s, choices were limited. Instead of Spotify, it was the radio.
“Radio became popularized in the ’20s, beyond giving public service announcements,” said Jordan Grealish, collections specialist. “It offered sports, music, live comedy shows and the news. With this exhibit, we’re giving the public an idea of what it was like to listen to the radio in the ’20s, and how important it was to the family.”
The topic complements the museum’s upcoming fundraiser, “Dancing through the Decades: Entertaining the 20s,” scheduled 5:30-10:30 p.m. April 2.
The 1920s saw a revolution in audio technology, including widespread adoption of radio, as well as the telephone, music recordings and the advent of the sound era in film. The first radio broadcast in the U.S. occurred in 1920, and by 1922, 600 radio stations had sprung up throughout the country.
“Radio Revolution” showcases the evolution of radio technology and marketing over the decade.
Visitors to the exhibition will see a 1920s radio, sheet music and other artifacts of the period, including a flapper dress.
“In the ’20s, families gathered around the radio and were at the mercy of the station to play what they wanted to hear,” Grealish said. “It’s important for people to learn where we came from so we can appreciate what we have now.”
The Los Altos History Museum is located at 51 S. San Antonio Road. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Admission is free.
For more information on “Radio Revolution,” visit losaltoshistory.org/Radio.
The deadline to purchase tickets for the fundraiser is March 21. For tickets, visit losaltoshistory.org/Decades20s.