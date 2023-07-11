National Night Out is scheduled 6-9 p.m. Aug. 1, with Los Altos residents joining forces with communities across the country to strengthen police-community relations, heighten crime prevention awareness and build community.
Local residents, Block Action Teams, Community Emergency Response Teams and amateur radio operators are encouraged to organize an event such as an ice cream social, a potluck or a block party in their neighborhoods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments