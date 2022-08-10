cop

Officer Lloyd Curns receives goodbye hugs from Mountain View Police Department staff members as he retires from the department. Curns served as school resource officer.

 Courtesy of Mountain View Police Department

Mountain View Police Department officers said goodbye last week to retiring school resource officer Lloyd Curns.

“A man of many talents and with a passion for connecting with youth in our community, Lloyd was a bright spot in our department,” department officials said in a statement. “He was known to break out into song regularly, and he always, always asked how you were doing.”

