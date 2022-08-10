Mountain View Police Department officers said goodbye last week to retiring school resource officer Lloyd Curns.
“A man of many talents and with a passion for connecting with youth in our community, Lloyd was a bright spot in our department,” department officials said in a statement. “He was known to break out into song regularly, and he always, always asked how you were doing.”
According to fellow officers, Curns was destined to become an SRO.
“Before he ever joined the policing profession, Lloyd wanted to be a minister that worked with youth,” the statement said. “When he realized that he could combine his beliefs in keeping communities safe as well as keeping kids safe and helping them flourish in school and in life, he decided to become a police officer.”
Curns served two stints as a school resource officer in the department, retiring in the role “that he loved most,” colleagues said. He was also a member of the department’s traffic team and honor guard.
“We’re going to miss his big smile and his even bigger presence here,” department officials said. “The School Resource Officer program was made all the better because of Lloyd’s intrinsic ability to talk to kids and meet them where they were at.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments