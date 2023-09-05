Sci-Fi September is back at the Mountain View Public Library, 585 Franklin St. All month long, library staff are offering events that celebrate science fiction, fantasy and the real-life science that inspires the stories.
The month includes guest speakers, music and art, and special youth programs.
• Exclusive online conversations are scheduled with best-selling fantasy writer Peter V. Brett and Hugo Award-winning author of the modern sci-fi classic, “Ancillary Justice,” Ann Leckie.
• Archaeologist Andrew Kinkella will answer questions about his 30-year career and the advanced technologies used to locate and date ancient artifacts.
• Futurist, entrepreneur and best-selling author Rizwan Virk will discuss his books “The Simulation Hypothesis” and “The Simulated Multiverse.”
• Frank Cifaldi, founder and co-director of the Video Game History Foundation, will share the unique challenges of preserving video game history.
• Computer History Museum founder Len Shustek will discuss the complex evolution of computers.
• Bay Area harpist Aysha Gomez-Kureishi will perform music from the cinematic worlds of “Star Wars,” “Lord of the Rings,” “Harry Potter” and more.
• A beginner-friendly embroidery project for adults that celebrates zodiac constellations is scheduled using upcycled fabric from FabMo.
• Teens can design galaxy and space-themed stationery using chalk pastels in the library’s teen art program.
• Ages 9 and up can sketch spaceships, aliens and dragons in a drawing class with professional art instructor and illustrator Karen Luk.
• A special space-themed story time for families will encourage attendees to read, dance and sing along.
• An intergalactic art adventure will invite kids to draw their own planets.
Patrons can browse out-of-this-world displays in the library’s Teen Zone and Children’s Room throughout the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments