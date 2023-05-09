The Kiwanis Club of Mountain View held its Grant Awards Luncheon April 26, distributing more than $126,000 in funding to local charities and community programs.
Jeff Sato, from left, Kiwanis treasurer, presents a grant award to new executive director of Mentor Tutor Connection Carol Olson, with Marge Bruno, former mayor of Los Altos and co-founder of Mentor Tutor Connection. Bruno also accepted an award on behalf of Tech Trek, a program of the American Association of University Women. The Kiwanis Club’s foundation gave out 27 grant awards.
