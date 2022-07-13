Summer events are in full swing around Los Altos and Mountain View, with the notable new addition of an “Out of this World” pool party open to all Friday evening (July 15). Here’s a roundup of events over the next four days that might earn a spot on your calendar.
• Thursday (July 14): Children’s performer Charity Kahn is scheduled to visit State Street for an 11 a.m. concert outside Linden Tree Books, free to all. Stick around or return for the weekly Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market that starts at 4 p.m., also on State Street.
• Friday (July 15): Young thespians attending summer camp at Peninsula Youth Theatre take the stage in Pioneer Memorial Park at 3 p.m. for a free performance of “The Secret Garden.” Find the amphitheater-styled open-air venue at 1146 Church St., near Mountain View’s library.
• Friday: Not all the events occur on land this week – try Mountain View’s “Out of This World Pool Party” 5:30-7 p.m. at Eagle Park Pool, 600 Franklin St. The pool, like others in the area, has been enforcing a capacity limit this summer, meaning that if you arrive after it meets its limit, you will have to join a waiting list to enter. Cost: Mountain View residents, $4 for children, $5 for adults; nonresidents, $5 for children, $6 for adults.
• Friday: Mountain View’s Concerts on the Plaza series returns 6-7:30 p.m. with Lady and the Tramps. Bring a blanket or lawn chair to the Civic Center Plaza at 500 Castro St. for high-energy music and likely some spontaneous dancing.
• Saturday (July 16): The Los Altos History Museum has scheduled its Apricot STEM Fair: A Tale of Two Valleys event 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the museum’s courtyard, 51 S. San Antonio Road. Come in search of family-friendly science, technology, engineering and math activities, including robotics demonstrations, engineering a Mars landing with eggs, catapulting apricots, building marshmallow towers, creating photo-sensitive art, drawing with fractal colors, making a sundial, playing games exploring the science and technology of early agriculture, and more.
• Saturday: The city of Mountain View’s third and final KidStock of the season is set for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in Civic Center Plaza, 500 Castro St. The free event aimed at young families features headline performer Octopretzel as well as crafts and other child-friendly entertainment.
Interested in swimming but not up for an evening pool party? We’ve assembled information on local public pools and their summer recreation swim schedules.
– Eliza Ridgeway
