Music for Minors recently received a $500,000 donation, the largest gift in its history, to support in-school music education programs.
The gift was made by an anonymous donor in memory of the nonprofit organization’s late founder, Grace Johnston.
“This donation is made with great appreciation for the beautiful contributions Music for Minors continues to make for the lives and joy of children through music,” the donor said. “I am sure Grace is cheering for you all.”
Over the next three years, the new investment will be used to support advancement of MFM’s strategic work with community partners and its vision of creating a world where all children receive music education at school.
“The board is overwhelmed and thankful for this individual’s generosity,” said MFM board co-chairperson Liz Rome. “It is especially gratifying as the gift came after a year of being in close communication with our CEO about MFM’s next steps in fulfilling our vision. With this donation, we can continue to expand our reach, increase flexibility to address community needs and weather future challenges.”
Founded in 1976 in Los Altos and celebrating its 45th anniversary year, MFM’s mission is to nurture in children a lifelong love of music by providing standards-based music education programs in schools.
MFM partners with schools and districts to provide sustainable music education programs for children regardless of socioeconomic background, prioritizing 50% of its services in systematically underserved communities. Focusing solely on the critically formative elementary school years, its programs aim to build a solid developmental, behavioral and educational foundation to help students progress in all academic disciplines and into choral and instrumental music programs available in middle school and beyond.
Music for Minors currently serves 20,000 students in transitional kindergarten through sixth grade, in 800 classrooms at 48 schools.
The organization is a longtime recipient of the annual Town Crier Holiday Fund.
For more information, visit mfm.org.