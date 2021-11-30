• Mission: Music for Minors nurtures in children a lifelong love of music by providing music education programs in elementary schools. According to the nonprofit’s representatives, music education transforms children’s lives, impacting development in vital ways, contributing to their general well-being, enhancing academic achievement and instilling qualities of compassion, acceptance and understanding of one another.
Music for Minors partners with schools and school districts to ensure that elementary music is part of children’s well-rounded education. The music curriculum aligns with state and national standards and offers a culturally diverse repertoire of songs and activities in 30-minute sessions. The participatory lessons follow a sequential path, from kindergarten through sixth grade, where all activities build upon the last, and include singing, listening, reading musical notation, theory, movement, dance and playing rhythm instruments and recorder. Instrumental music – clarinet, flute, trumpet, violin – is also provided for all fifth-graders in one district.
• 2021 update: During the past pandemic year, Music for Minors shifted modes of program delivery to a fully remote format, condensed operations, explored new opportunities and continued to focus on quality first. More than 13,500 children enjoyed weekly access to music education through livestream lessons, with some parents joining and guest artists visiting virtual classrooms. Music for Minors enhanced its educational program design to broaden its reach, with 20,000 children now expected to participate and more schools added in January.
Music for Minors prioritizes work with under-resourced schools and is committed to serving students who would otherwise not have the opportunity to benefit from a music program. Alongside musical skill-building and creating a love of the art form, Music for Minors uses music education to achieve a wide range of objectives that enable successful academic and life trajectories, enhance mental well-being, and foster healthy social understanding. The experience of the pandemic has amplified the importance of music in promoting a well-balanced life for all children.
• Why the Holiday Fund is needed: The Holiday Fund will help two critical areas of need – supporting both music teachers and under-resourced communities. Music for Minors’ Teachers1st Initiative prioritizes the well-being of teachers, directly translating into high-quality instruction for students. The funding allowed the organization to equip its team with modified teaching resources, specialized training, technology equipment and health and safety supplies. Contributions also helped Music for Minors maintain financial commitments to teaching staff throughout the pandemic and provide work opportunities to a significant roster for the current academic year.
Music for Minors
Location: 200 Industrial Road, Suite 195, San Carlos
Founded: 1976
Annual budget: $1.4 million
Staff: Management team of 12; 28 music teachers
Information: mfm.org