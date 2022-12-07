• Mission: Music for Minors nurtures in children a lifelong love of music by providing music education programs in elementary schools. Music education transforms children’s lives and impacts development in vital ways.
MFM partners with schools and school districts to ensure that music is part of children’s well-rounded education. The music curriculum aligns with state and national standards and offers a culturally diverse repertoire of songs and activities in 30-minute weekly sessions.
• 2022 update: During the past year, MFM began to lay the foundation for future growth and sustainability by expanding management infrastructure, advancing wage and benefits structures for music educators, pilot-testing a new curriculum delivery model and launching an endowment fund in honor of MFM’s founder, Grace Johnston.
Now back to full program delivery in schools, the new school year is showing major progress, with 20,000 children participating in weekly music education, with additional schools being added in January. Adding stability to MFM impact, the organization boasts nearly 100% educator retention from the previous year through thoughtful measures to strengthen allegiance.
In early November, MFM joined educational partner the Googler Orchestra to present a benefit concert, offering free tickets to more than 400 MFM children and families.
• Why the Holiday Fund is Needed: The Holiday Fund will help support MFM’s most critical need – subsidizing programs for under-resourced communities. Given the ongoing budgetary constraints of schools, MFM prioritizes work with under-resourced schools and is committed to serving students who would otherwise not have the opportunity to benefit from a music program.
Alongside musical skill-building and creating an increased love of the art form, MFM uses music education to achieve a wide range of objectives that enable successful academic and life trajectories, enhance mental well-being and foster healthy social understanding.
Town Crier Holiday Fund donations enable progress toward meeting the growing need as MFM partners with schools, parents and community organizations to ensure access for all children.
“As a Los Altos-born organization, we continue to be grateful for the loyalty and generosity of the Town Crier’s community of donors and are honored by the confidence placed in Music for Minors,” said Sonja Wohlgemuth, CEO of MFM. “Music has a profound impact on the mental, emotional and social well-being of children, and we intend to continue serving our schools, even those who lack the necessary financial resources.”
Music for Minors
Location: 200 Industrial Road, Suite 195, San Carlos
Annual budget: $2.4 million
Staff: Management team of 15, plus 40 music teachers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments