Approximately 20,000 children are participating in weekly music education, offered through Music for Minors, with additional schools being added in January. The organization boasts nearly 100% educator retention from the previous year through thoughtful measures to strengthen allegiance.

 Courtesy of MUSIC FOR MINORS

• Mission: Music for Minors nurtures in children a lifelong love of music by providing music education programs in elementary schools. Music education transforms children’s lives and impacts development in vital ways.

MFM partners with schools and school districts to ensure that music is part of children’s well-rounded education. The music curriculum aligns with state and national standards and offers a culturally diverse repertoire of songs and activities in 30-minute weekly sessions.

