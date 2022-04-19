In the Los Altos History Museum’s program “60 Is the New 40,” two attorneys from Kramer Radin LLP will discuss how to prepare for living a longer life emotionally, mentally and legally. The free presentation is scheduled 5:30 April 28 at the museum, 51 S. San Antonio Road, as well as via Zoom.
Founding partner of Kramer Radin, Linda Kramer’s practice has focused on estate planning, trusts, wills, post-mortem trust administration, charitable giving and tax planning. She recently retired after 33 years of practicing law. Her daughter, Deborah Kramer Radin, joined the firm in 2001 as a young mother and recent law school graduate, and has stepped into the role of managing partner. In addition to the areas above, she specializes in end-of-life planning.
“Now that we’re living longer than ever before, we need to make plans for our golden years at a time when we’re not under stress or experiencing an emergency situation,” said museum educator Georgianna Shea. “There are different paths for different people. Some may continue working or start a second career, others might retire and become involved in philanthropic activities, mentoring at schools or exploring their creativity. The question becomes: What do you do when you retire and are no longer identified with your job?”
Both attorneys will offer their advice on reinventing yourself while transitioning through final life stages.
The program supports the museum’s current exhibition, “Every Wrinkle Tells a Story: Intertwining Lives,” on display through May 8. Featuring Maud Daujean’s black-and-white portraits of local seniors, the exhibition includes videotaped interviews of how they shaped a community.
To register for “60 is the New 40,” visit losaltoshistory.org/60is40.