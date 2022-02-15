The Los Altos History Museum’s latest exhibition, “Every Wrinkle Tells a Story: Intertwining Lives,” featuring photos and stories by Maud Daujean, is set to debut Thursday and run through May 8.
After living in Los Altos for seven years, Daujean, a French photographer, videographer and storyteller, wanted to learn more about the city and the people who made it special. Camera in hand, she spent a year photographing and interviewing 35 seniors in the community, capturing her subjects’ memories of the growth of Silicon Valley and how Los Altos managed to retain its village feel. Her photographs and stories are the focus of the exhibition.
“Elders have always fascinated me with their stories, their wisdom and their sense of humor,” Daujean said.
The memories and photos she collected became a book, “Faces of Los Altos (Every Wrinkle Tells a Story).” She approached the museum with the idea of turning her book into an exhibition.
The seniors photographed include longtime residents Janet and Sam Harding, Chris Nagao, Dinesh Desai and Nomi Trapnell. Their videotaped testimonies capture memories such as Saturday matinees at the Los Altos Theater, harvesting apricots and the rise of Hewlett-Packard. Visitors may view the videos by scanning QR codes on their phones.
Programs in support of the exhibition include:
• “Learn To: Portrait Photography,” 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Daujean will share her secrets on how to shoot the perfect portrait and sign copies of her book.
• “There’s No Place Like Home,” 5:30 p.m. March 10. The presentation will explore what cities are doing to help seniors age in place, and whether accessory dwelling units can help create sustainable, age-friendly communities.
• “Everything Old Is New Again,” 10:30 a.m. April 9. Join the museum’s teen docents as they interview those profiled in the exhibition.
• “60 Is the New 40,” 5:30 p.m. April 28. The discussion will highlight how people are living and working longer and how that has changed the workplace.
All events are free and open to the public. They will be hosted in person and via Zoom. Online registration is required. To register, visit losaltoshistory.org/Wrinkle.
The museum’s Upper Gallery is closed as work begins on a new permanent exhibition on the second floor. The Main Gallery is open Thursday with the premiere of Daujean’s exhibition, but the Upper Gallery and model train diorama will remain closed until both reopen upon completion of the permanent exhibition in early 2023.
The Los Altos History Museum is located at 51 S. San Antonio Road. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Admission is free.
For more information, visit losaltoshistory.org.