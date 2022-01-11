The Los Altos History Museum’s Roaring ’20s-themed fundraiser, originally scheduled for Feb. 5, has been delayed until April 2 due to COVID-induced public health restrictions.
“Dancing through the Decades: Entertaining the 20s,” is set for 5:30-10:30 p.m. at the museum, 51 S. San Antonio Road.
Decorated with period artifacts from its collection, the museum will be transformed with an art-deco-themed tent, where a classic silent film will play and a red carpet rolled out to greet guests. Top Shelf Big Band will play tunes from the ’20s, and dancers from Areté Dance Center will kick off the dancing with the Charleston. Guests may bid on 1920s-themed auction items, sip wine and cocktails at the speakeasy, and dine on dishes provided by local caterers, supper-club-style.
According to Fundraising Committee chairperson Kelly Davis, the event will launch a new tradition for the museum, replacing the Crab Feed as a fundraiser.
“We wanted to come up with a festive theme we could build upon each year,” Davis said. “Focusing on bygone time periods provided that foundation. And by trying something new, we hope to attract people who haven’t been involved in the museum before.”
Proceeds will support the museum’s general operating expenses for exhibitions, programs, events, collections, facilities and staff. A special fund-a-need opportunity will raise funds for a unique component of the reimagined permanent exhibition, the cornerstone of the museum’s displays. Now in development, the new permanent exhibition will feature cutting-edge technology for an immersive and interactive experience, featuring place-based storytelling and object-based learning.
Guests will see renderings of the project at the fundraiser, slated to open in early 2023.
Guests are invited to dress in 1920s attire.
“Dancing through the Decades” will comply with all COVID regulations in effect at the time.
Tickets are $185. Early-bird discount tickets for $150 are available through Jan. 24.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 948-9427 or visit losaltoshistory.org/Decades20s.