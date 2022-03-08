The application period is open for the Los Altos History Museum’s Teen Docent Program.
Eligible students must be enrolled in a local high school for the 2022-2023 year. The program offers teens the opportunity to work alongside museum professionals and interact with community members while experiencing a behind-the-scenes look at the museum in action.
“The program will give teens a real insight into the community as well as the importance of museums,” said museum educator Georgianna Shea.
Applicants will be notified of their status in April, and those who are accepted will begin assisting with museum public events the same month. For docent training, teens will attend a one-week intensive seminar 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 13-16. Teen docents are required to work a minimum of two to four hours per month at the museum from next month through March 2023. As docents, they greet visitors; lead tours of the museum’s exhibitions, grounds and J. Gilbert Smith House; and assist with activities and programs.
To apply and for more information, visit losaltoshistory.org/education/teen-docent-program.