The Los Altos History Museum has scheduled an exhibition of photographs by artist Richard Adler, “Building the Future: A Visual History of the Architecture of Silicon Valley,” Thursday through Oct. 22, offering visitors a journey through the transformation of Silicon Valley’s high-tech architecture.
Adler’s photography showcases the evolution of Silicon Valley’s architectural landscape, from the humble garage where Hewlett-Packard was founded to the headquarters buildings of the past decade by companies such as Apple, Adobe Systems, Google and Nvidia. Through visuals, the exhibition immerses visitors in the history and significance of the iconic structures, shedding light on their locations and unique designs.
Curated artifacts related to the buildings, including a shingle from the HP garage, a program from the 50th anniversary of Moffett Field and architectural sketches, will accompany the exhibition. The diverse collection aims to deepen visitors’ understanding of the motivations behind the buildings, according to exhibition organizers, while providing a glimpse into the future through renderings of upcoming projects.
“Richard Adler’s ability to capture the essence of these architectural masterpieces in his photography is truly remarkable,” said exhibits specialist Jordan Grealish. “The exhibition offers an opportunity for visitors to explore these renowned buildings and gain a deeper appreciation for their significance. It also serves as a catalyst for conversations about the trajectory of architecture and its future direction.”
Adler, a researcher, consultant and Distinguished Fellow at the Institute for the Future, arrived in Palo Alto in 1972, just as Silicon Valley was emerging. With more than 50 years of experience in photography, he has received awards for his work and exhibited his photographs of traditional architecture in Kyoto, Japan, and at the San Francisco Zen Center.
While Adler primarily worked with film throughout his photographic career, all of the images featured in the exhibition are digital, showcasing his adaptability to evolving technologies.
In conjunction with the exhibition, the Los Altos History Museum is set to host the special program “Conversations and Reflections: The Stories Behind the Buildings” 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 17, featuring Adler and Professor Barry Katz, whose Stanford University course on the architecture of Silicon Valley inspired the exhibition. The conversation will explore the visionary tech leaders and architects who have shaped the showcased buildings.
Registration is required. Cost is $10 per person, free for museum members.
The Los Altos History Museum is located at 51 S. San Antonio Road. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Admission is free.
For more information on “Building the Future,” visit
