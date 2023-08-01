08_02_23_COMM_google_photo.jpg

Richard Adler’s image of the Google campus at dusk, above, is on display at the Los Altos History Museum’s new exhibition, set to open Thursday.

 Courtesy of Los Altos History Museum

The Los Altos History Museum has scheduled an exhibition of photographs by artist Richard Adler, “Building the Future: A Visual History of the Architecture of Silicon Valley,” Thursday through Oct. 22, offering visitors a journey through the transformation of Silicon Valley’s high-tech architecture.

Adler’s photography showcases the evolution of Silicon Valley’s architectural landscape, from the humble garage where Hewlett-Packard was founded to the headquarters buildings of the past decade by companies such as Apple, Adobe Systems, Google and Nvidia. Through visuals, the exhibition immerses visitors in the history and significance of the iconic structures, shedding light on their locations and unique designs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.