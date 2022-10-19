The Los Altos History Museum is scheduled to open a companion exhibition to its outdoor display on Wallace Stegner, this time focusing on the Pulitzer Prize-winning author’s legacy in the creative writing world, and the Los Altos area in particular.
Co-produced by The Bill Lane Center for the American West at Stanford University, “A Society to Match Its Scenery: Wallace Stegner’s Local Legacy” is set to open in the J. Gilbert Smith House Nov. 10 and run through March 5.
The exhibition will feature photographs of Stegner during the time he lived in Los Altos Hills, a collection of first editions and autographed copies of his books, and a reading nook.
The museum’s outdoor exhibition, “Wallace Stegner: A Path to Conservation,” concentrates on Stegner’s work in protecting wild places and preserving the landscape. Visitors stroll the Conservation Pathway around the museum using QR codes with Smartphones to hear recordings of and about Stegner.
“He is such an important figure to the whole Bay Area because of his conservation efforts,” said Jordan Grealish, the museum’s collections specialist. “We wanted to make sure his writing had a moment in the museum’s exhibitions as well.”
While he lived in Los Altos Hills, Stegner, a prolific writer, published eight novels, 14 nonfiction books and six collections of articles and stories. His novel “All the Little Live Things” (1967), set in Los Altos Hills, discusses the ongoing battle between improving land for conservation’s sake and developing it for urban uses. “Angle of Repose” (1971), based on the letters of Mary Hallock Foote, won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. The controversy of plagiarism surrounding the novel will be touched on in the Smith House exhibition.
“It’s important to show that while a writer can make a great impact with his work, we can’t let controversies like this go unaddressed,” Grealish said. “You don’t get to pick and choose history.”
The Los Altos History Museum is located at 51 S. San Antonio Road. The J. Gilbert Smith House is open noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Admission is free.
