Author Wallace Stegner published more than 20 books during the time he lived in Los Altos Hills, including a 1967 novel set in town.

 Courtesy of Los Altos History Museum

The Los Altos History Museum is scheduled to open a companion exhibition to its outdoor display on Wallace Stegner, this time focusing on the Pulitzer Prize-winning author’s legacy in the creative writing world, and the Los Altos area in particular.

