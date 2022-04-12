Hidden Villa, Foothill College and the Los Altos History Museum have scheduled a screening of the documentary “A Song for Cesar” 6 p.m. April 29 at Smithwick Theatre on the Foothill College campus, 12345 S. El Monte Road, Los Altos Hills.
A half-hour panel discussion on the film will follow at 7:30 p.m.
“A Song for Cesar,” a tribute to Cesar Chavez and the farmworkers movement he created, explores the activist’s life from early childhood to his final days, and highlights the musicians and artists – Joan Baez, Maya Angelou and Carlos Santana – who peacefully advanced his legacy.
In 2004, guitarists and songwriters Abel Sanchez and Jorge Santana wrote the lyrics and music to “Song for Cesar” and set it to a short video infused with images of musicians and artists working side-by-side with Chavez to give voice to struggling farmworkers. When they shared the project with Angelou, the poet encouraged them to share it with the world by way of a documentary to educate generations about Chavez’s legacy of perseverance and peaceful protest.
“Cesar Chavez saw himself as a labor leader, fighting for the rights of farmworkers. But it is his impact on the life changes of all Latinos that makes him the important historical figure he is today,” said Lynn Rivas, associate director at Hidden Villa.
In 1965, Frank and Josephine Duveneck, founders of Hidden Villa, supported Chavez and Dolores Huerta in organizing the National Farm Workers Movement, which later became the United Farm Workers.
“When I learned of the connection between Hidden Villa and Cesar Chavez, and the relationship he had with Josephine and Frank Duveneck, it brought tears to my eyes,” Rivas said.
Rivas is among the panelists who will discuss the film and answer questions from the audience. Sanchez and Andres Alegria, the co-producers and directors of “A Song for Cesar,” also will appear on the panel, along with a representative from the Cesar Chavez Foundation.
“The farmworkers movement of the ’60s and ’70s sparked a huge cultural blossoming,” Alegria said. “Abel and I had been witnesses to this history, and as cultural workers, once the inspiration hit us, we had to make this film.”
Alegria said he knew that art inspired movements, and people had used music and art to illuminate aspects of their lives, including social realities such as poverty and violence.
“As people today, especially young people, join movements to make our lives safer and more fulfilling and our world a fairer and better place, they can benefit from the fundamental lesson of this film: ‘Beware of a movement that sings,’” he said.
Admission is free, but registration is required by April 27. Foothill College’s COVID protocols will be in effect, which currently require that attendees remain masked throughout live and recorded performances.
To register for the screening, visit hiddenvilla.org/songforcesar.
For more information on the event, visit losaltoshistory.org/songforcesar.