The Los Altos History Museum has scheduled a Neighborhood Block Party for residents of the North Los Altos neighborhood 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at the museum, 51 S. San Antonio Road.

The event will provide an opportunity for residents to connect with one another, explore photos from the collection of key landmarks and share their experiences of growing up or living in the area.

