The Los Altos History Museum has scheduled a Neighborhood Block Party for residents of the North Los Altos neighborhood 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at the museum, 51 S. San Antonio Road.
The event will provide an opportunity for residents to connect with one another, explore photos from the collection of key landmarks and share their experiences of growing up or living in the area.
The museum’s permanent exhibition, which focuses on place-based storytelling, has played a role in preserving the history of the local community. As part of the initiative, the museum is hosting neighborhood parties, creating a space for both new and long-term residents to come together and share stories rooted in the past, present and future of their specific neighborhoods.
Among the highlights of the event will be an exhibition of photos of the North Los Altos neighborhood displayed on a large screen. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness the neighborhood’s evolution by viewing houses that have stood since as early as 1912, as well as empty lots that once held homes.
“This Neighborhood Block Party is a wonderful occasion for community members to deepen their understanding of local history,” said Sophia Abarca, the museum’s curator of collections. “Through shared experiences, we aim to foster pride and appreciation for the North Los Altos neighborhood.”
The event will provide a platform for attendees to engage in conversations, share personal stories and strengthen community connections.
“We’re excited to offer this unique opportunity for residents to learn about the Sweet Shop’s history, discover intriguing tales behind street names like ‘Spagnoli Court’ and hear from people who remember the days when a mustang ranch lined Los Altos Avenue,” Abarca added.
Wine and refreshments will be served throughout the evening. Adding to the ambience, local musician Rich Shah will perform jazz music with his trio.
Admission is $10 per person; free for museum members.
