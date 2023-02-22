The Mountain View Chamber of Commerce and the city of Mountain View are partnering to host the 2023 City Annual Update 8:30 a.m. March 31 at the Hyatt Centric Mountain View, 409 San Antonio Road.
Mayor Alison Hicks and City Manager Kimbra McCarthy will provide an update on the projects underway and the plans for the year ahead. Chamber president and CEO Peter Katz will serve as moderator.
With the theme “Building Community Step by Step,” this year’s update will highlight major initiatives such as affordable housing, the development of the Castro Pedestrian Mall and sustainability. Among the highlights, Hicks will share the ways the city of Mountain View is helping the continued recovery of its small businesses and enhancing the city’s livability.
“We launched our strategic plan in June 2021 with both short-term and long-term sustainability in mind,” Hicks said. “Our vision of Mountain View in the next several years is taking shape, with action underway to enhance livability, including improving our downtown, supporting local businesses, adding housing and creating more and better green spaces.”
McCarthy will offer an overview of the city’s actions that fulfill the policy direction and vision provided by the city council and captured in the city’s inaugural strategic plan.
“The city remains focused on advancing our strategic priorities, including efforts to enhance the vitality of our downtown and village centers, plan for more parks, work toward carbon neutrality and develop more affordable housing,” McCarthy said. “The year 2023 has many exciting possibilities ahead for our city, and we are excited to work with our diverse community and strategic partners to achieve these goals.”
Sponsors include Google, Intuit, Aurora, El Camino Health, Lendlease, LinkedIn, Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital, Miramar Capital and Nuro.
Tickets are $50 for chamber members, $60 for nonmembers.
