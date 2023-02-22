The Mountain View Chamber of Commerce and the city of Mountain View are partnering to host the 2023 City Annual Update 8:30 a.m. March 31 at the Hyatt Centric Mountain View, 409 San Antonio Road.

Mayor Alison Hicks and City Manager Kimbra McCarthy will provide an update on the projects underway and the plans for the year ahead. Chamber president and CEO Peter Katz will serve as moderator.

