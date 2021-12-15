The city of Mountain View is establishing several new pollinator habitats at the Shoreline at Mountain View wildlife and recreation area to help preserve and protect the monarch butterfly.
The Mountain View City Council last April proclaimed its support for taking actions to protect the monarch butterfly as part of the National Wildlife Federation’s Mayors’ Monarch Pledge.
The city’s butterfly habitat preservation effort is the result of a $30,000 grant from Google Inc.
“Thanks to this generous grant from Google, we can better support the monarch butterfly’s repopulation and migration in Mountain View,” Mayor Ellen Kamei said. “I was proud to support the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge and look forward to our community being able to experience the wonder of these butterflies and other pollinators through the creation of these new habitats.”
Erin Beller, ecology program manager at Google, said the grant builds on Google’s broader $1 million commitment to restore and enhance hundreds of acres of habitat for monarchs and other pollinators across California, including on its own campuses.
“We’re grateful for the city of Mountain View’s partnership and the local ecology experts and community groups that are helping us create beautiful, biodiverse and accessible nature that supports monarchs and other wildlife,” Beller said.
The city will use the grant funding to develop and maintain three pollinator habitats on 7.7 acres at Shoreline. Phase 1 will include a 0.5-acre site within the 9-acre North East Meadowland area. Phase 2 will include two areas: a 2.7-acre site near Pond 1 at Shoreline Golf Links and a 4.5-acre site near Pond 2 on the golf course. Both habitats are expected to be completed in 2022.
The Google grant also will support the city’s community outreach efforts promoting the benefits of butterfly-friendly plants and pollinators. The efforts will include engaging with community gardeners and garden groups as well as providing native seeds, such as milkweed and butterfly-friendly seeds, to local residents through the Mountain View Public Library’s Seed Library program.