Mountain View resident Eric Schmidtke recently led a successful effort to donate 2,000 books to the Bukembe Boys High School in Kenya. The Eagle Scout worked with fellow members of Los Altos Troop 30 to collect the books throughout the community.
The idea for the project came to Schmidtke when he first noticed that his neighbors left unread books outside that they didn’t want.
“I was walking by a house that was trying to get rid of a bunch of books just out on their lawn, and I personally really love reading, so it just hurt me a little bit to see that such interesting novels are just being thrown away and wasted,” he said. “So, I wanted to solve this problem of the inability to recycle books in a community. Originally, I wanted to recycle the books into my own community, but then I found the African Library Project, whose goal is to improve literacy in Africa.”
The Menlo School sophomore added that it was “an eye-opening realization” that the books would be valued more in Africa than they would in his own community.
Rounding up and shipping so many books wasn’t easy, though.
“After I packed the books up, which was a pretty hard task but was managed pretty well, they were shipped to a warehouse in New Orleans across the country,” Schmidtke said. “That was pretty difficult because it actually took me two tries to ship the books, since the first time the shop was about to close. I managed to get all the books there, and it was quite the rush and pretty stressful.”
Schmidtke added that the experience taught him anyone can impact communities around the globe.
“My takeaway from my project and my experiences is that anybody, even some ordinary person from an ordinary high school, can have a really helpful and positive impact on communities all across the world,” he said. “That is just something that’s really eye-opening – just how much of an impact a little bit of work and a little bit of volunteering can cause – so it’s very motivating to be part of your community and to help other people out.”
Sense of community
Schmidtke has been a Boy Scout for more than four years and values Troop 30 for its outdoor activities and sense of community.
“I’m really lucky that Troop 30 is such an active troop. … We plan a lot of outdoor events like rock climbing, hiking, mountain biking and road biking,” he said. “I’ve been in Scouting for a while now; I’m pretty experienced and I’ve moved on to be more of an older Scout to help shepherd and lead younger Scouts into becoming future leaders and useful citizens for the community.”
Schmidtke’s favorite memory with the Boy Scouts was a summer outing at Emerald Bay early on, which enabled him to make new friends and have exciting adventures.
“I created new relationships and friendships with others, and it was just very insightful and a very interesting time,” he said. “I learned a lot from just personal management for the most basic level, like keeping your stuff in order, being in charge of your own schedule, organizing other people around you to achieve more on something further than what you can just cheat by yourself.”
