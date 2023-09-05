09_06_23_COMM_mvartandwine2.jpg

Image from a previous Mountain View Art & Wine Festival.

 Courtesy of Miramar Events

The Mountain View Art & Wine Festival, presented by the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday along Castro Street in downtown Mountain View.

The festival is a celebration of creativity, culture and community spirit. Organizers claim the annual event, in its 51st year, attracts more than 150,000 visitors over the two-day span.

09_06_23_COMM_mvartandwine3.jpg

Tanvi Buch of Los Altos created this year's logo for the Mountain View Art & Wine Festival.
09_06_23_COMM_mvartandwine1.jpg

Image from a previous Mountain View Art & Wine Festival.
09_06_23_COMM_mvartandwine4.jpg

Above is this year's logo for the Mountain View Art & Wine Festival.

