Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
The Mountain View Art & Wine Festival, presented by the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday along Castro Street in downtown Mountain View.
The festival is a celebration of creativity, culture and community spirit. Organizers claim the annual event, in its 51st year, attracts more than 150,000 visitors over the two-day span.
The festival features an array of artisanal crafts, with 50 new booths added this year.
Special exhibits include the Xfinity Pigskin Party lounge for big-screen football and baseball; the Italian Street Chalk Art Block, where artists will transform the street into a colorful landscape; and a collaborative paint temple with a DJ spinning house music.
Local artist
Tanvi Buch of Los Altos, a licensed architect who specializes in residential design in the Bay Area, designed this year’s festival logo. She said she won a logo contest held by festival organizers.
“I don’t know how I came across the contest, but I thought I’d just enter for a lark and the rest is history,” she said.
Buch began her creative journey as a watercolor artist in 2016. She said the entire and imperative process of planning a painting before even lifting a brush fascinates her, and she loves reading about the theory involved in the creation of art. Buch will be displaying some her watercolor work at the festival.
She described her attraction to watercolor.
“Water makes it transparent and I love the transparency – and water makes it out of control. And I love that challenge,” Buch said. “I’m drawn to watercolor paintings that let water do its thing and not the artist so much. The artist has to kind of let go and that’s something in life I’m practicing as well – to let go.”
Food and drinks
For those wanting to indulge their taste buds, the festival features a variety of offerings from food vendors and gourmet food trucks. Vendors include Cousin’s Maine Lobster, Luv’s Brownies, Nahua Pizza, Alebrijes Oaxacan Kitchen, Phileas Fogg’s Confections and many more. Castro Street’s restaurants will be open for business, serving foods from around the world. Several will have special menus and pricing designed for the festival.
Wine enthusiasts will appreciate the addition of two dedicated craft wine booths, Qvevri Georgian Wines and St. Francis Winery, both offering specialized tasting experiences. From rich reds to crisp whites, visitors can sip and savor a selection of varietals from renowned local vineyards and wineries.
Beer choices include Kona Brewing Co. Big Wave Blonde, Golden Road Brewing’s Mango Cart, Stella Artois’ award-winning lager and Elysian Space Dust IPA. Cocktails will be available from 10th Street Distillery and Longboard Margarita Bar.
Entertainment
The festival features numerous live bands and performers on the PG&E main stage, including the Fog City Swampers, Cisco Kid, RB3, Tortilla Soup and The Megatones. The House Rockers, named “Best Cover Band in the Bay Area,” takes the stage 4:45-6:45p.m. Saturday.
Live performances throughout the event include jazz singer Thùy Linh, Bob Culbertson and Ancient Winds.
For the kids
The festival is a family-friendly event, and the Kids FunZone aims to ensure that children are engaged. The area features a variety of games, activities and face painting. Attractions include a bungee jump trampoline and “water balls,” which allow kids to walk on water in giant orbs.
Also located in the Kids FunZone, the Kids’ Park Community Stage showcases local up-and-coming talent, including young singers, dancers, actors and more.
General info
Visitors who arrive via Caltrain, light rail or bus are dropped off at the festival doorstep and relieve themselves of the stress of commuting and parking. Free bicycle parking is available on Castro Street near the intersection of Church Street.
Festival admission is free and open to all. Leave pets at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments