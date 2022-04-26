Community Services Agency executive director Tom Myers is set to receive the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce’s Community Champion Award at its Celebration of Leaders event May 13.
The award honors an individual who goes above and beyond the call of duty from his or her day job to better the lives of the Mountain View community.
In addition to his work at CSA, Myers is being recognized for his lasting contributions to the community. His commitment to the LGBTQ rights movement and his work with the Human Relations Commission are among the reasons IdaRose Sylvester nominated Myers for the award.
“Tom has been a mentor, a leader and a friend to so many people,” Sylvester said.
Jocelyn Baird of Recology, who serves on the CSA board, will receive the ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award, which recognizes an emerging leader who demonstrates excellence in her business or profession, and serves as a role model for young women.
For the full list of honorees and more information on the event, visit chambermv.org/celebration-of-leaders-awards.