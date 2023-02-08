By Liz Nyberg
Special to the Town Crier
Roots of Peace founder Heidi Kuhn shared her vision for “Turning Mines to Vines” during her Jan. 17 presentation at the Morning Forum of Los Altos.
Roots of Peace, the nonprofit humanitarian organization Kuhn launched in 1997, aims to remove landmines from fields and train farmers in how to plant grapevines so they can sell the produce. Her Mines to Vines initiative promotes a sustainable business model – demine, replant and rebuild.
Kuhn graduated from UC Berkeley, where she met her husband, Gary. She became a CNN reporter and producer in the Soviet Union, then served as CEO of NewsLink International.
The couple moved to Los Altos when Gary was hired early on by Adobe Systems, co-founded by two Los Altos residents, John Warnock and the late Chuck Geschke.
In 1997, after Kuhn gave birth to her fourth child, she watched Princess Diana walk through minefields in Bosnia-Herzegovina. Diana also had young children but was putting her life on the line, which impressed Kuhn. The bravery exhibited by the young royal mom inspired Kuhn to dedicate her life to removing landmines around the world.
Since then, Roots of Peace has facilitated the removal of 100,000 landmines in Afghanistan, Angola, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Cambodia, Croatia, Guatemala, Iraq, Israel, Palestine and Vietnam. The organization also has planted 7 million fruit trees worldwide and helped 1 million farm families.
Today, there are an estimated 60 million landmines in 60 countries. Kuhn recently added Ukraine to the organization’s target countries, noting that it was considered the bread basket of Europe with fertile soil for growing wheat and other crops. Now, 30% of Ukraine has landmines.
“Soul and soil are violated when a landmine is planted,” Kuhn said.
Promoting peace
through agriculture
Kuhn passed around several models of landmines for Morning Forum members to examine. The devices cost approximately $3 each but can cost a human their life or limb.
She told the story of a 10-year-old Israeli boy, Daniel, who was playing in a field when he stepped on a mine that blew off his leg. Kuhn diligently pursued both the Knesset and Hamas to agree to demine that field.
Roots of Peace has worked in Afghanistan, where the Taliban had burned the vineyards. Kuhn learned that in the 1940s, Professor Harold Olmo traveled on horseback across that country gathering grape varietals. He brought them back to UC Davis, where the rootstock was cultivated and preserved. Kuhn learned of this collection and was able to return the special varietals back to their origin.
Over the years, Mines to Vines managed to have many fields demined so that farmers could plant grapevines and have a business selling the grapes. They also switched crops from poppy fields to pomegranate orchards.
The Taliban currently has control of Afghanistan and prohibits women from leaving their homes unescorted. Roots of
Peace has changed tactics by giving women baby chicks so they can raise chickens within their compounds. The chickens lay eggs, providing protein for the children, and the husbands sell the eggs at the market.
Kuhn’s son, Tucker, joined her nongovernmental organization and served as country director in Vietnam. After mines were cleared from the fields, he taught them how to intercrop the cacao trees between the rows of cashew trees, causing their incomes to rise.
The Vietnamese also planted black pepper vines – and they claim theirs are the best black peppers. Morton & Bassett Spices sells them in the United States. Women in Vietnam are doing the perilous work of finding the landmines so their children will not be blown to pieces, Kuhn said.
Roots of Peace continues to bring hope and income to farmers once any landmines on their properties have been removed. But there are still so many yet to be found and detonated, according to Kuhn. After 25 years, she remains passionate about her mission and promoting peace through agriculture.
Morning Forum meets twice a month at Los Altos United Methodist Church. For membership details, a schedule of speakers and more information, email Shar Thorson at skthorson@sbcglobal.net or visit morningforum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments