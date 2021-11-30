Carl Raymond tantalized the Morning Forum of Los Altos audience Nov. 2 with his presentation “From Dickens to Downton: The World of Victorian and Edwardian Food.”
Raymond, a professionally trained chef, teacher and writer about all things surrounding the world of food, its preparation, its consumption and the philosophy surrounding it, offered an overview of English food and entertainment from the mid-19th century through the early-20th century.
Recognizing the fascination many people have with the world of “Downton Abby” and the appeal of the lavish spread of meals the series displayed, Raymond took his audience on a tour of food preparation from the time of Charles Dickens to Lady Mary Crawley’s table at Highclere Castle.
Raymond focused on the culinary habits of the upper classes, describing the immense societal changes during that period as England and its society progressed from agrarian to industrial, and social and food mores evolved from simple to extravagant.
Early cooks influenced the path to the bountiful Highclere table. Raymond credited cookbook writer Hannah Glasse (1708-1770) as the mother of the modern dinner party. In her time, Raymond said, there were no standard weights and measures, so she began to use instructions such as “enough thyme to cover a sixpence” and other descriptors. Glasse emphasized dishes with primarily fish and meat, began using spices such as early curries and offered the first recipe for trifle.
French influence
According to Raymond, the French Revolution (1789-1799) brought a number of French cooks to England and to the English Court, and they began to redefine the rules of cuisine and invent and codify French mother sauces such as roux, bechamel, hollandaise and mayonnaise. They began to replace the methods of endless boiling and added many sauces to the cuisine.
French cuisine became a sign of wealth, Raymond said. By the time of Queen Victoria in the late 1830s, the high-class table was an extravagant spread with eight or nine courses. Victoria’s greatest influence in food and fashion focused on Christmas, especially Christmas sweets, which she loved. Her treatment of Christmas food and traditions, Raymond noted, established future Christmas celebrations throughout Britain.
Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” Raymond said, described a sumptuous and extravagant Christmas dinner. As a result, turkey often became an alternative for the traditional goose. After Victoria died in 1901, her son Edward continued the feasts even more opulently.
The working class continued to eat simply, Raymond said, and finding clean water was a challenge for many. However, the upper classes continued their extravagance and began new traditions such as picnics in addition to lengthy, elaborate and very late dinners. Alcohol was prominent. Enormous sets of fine china and crystal became a part of a dowry.
Raymond added that the working class had guidance from English writer Isabella Beeton’s book on household management, which sold 60,000 copies and included information on cleaning and other household chores. Food in bottles and cans began to remove the onerous process of boiling, bones and food preservation, he said, but opulence was still reserved for the upper classes.
Raymond pointed out that when Edward became king, extravagance increased. Restaurants such as Simpsons in the Strand, Rules and Claridge’s were first established in 1870s and frequented by the upper classes. Fine dining began to move out of the home and into private clubs. Today, all three of those restaurants are still offering dinners and a glimpse into the past glamor of the Victorian Age.
Morning Forum is a members-only lecture series that meets twice a month online. For membership details and more information, visit morningforum.org/membership.