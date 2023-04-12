rick

Rick

Professor John W. Rick revealed to a March 21 Morning Forum of Los Altos audience how the study of ancient Peruvians “can tell us things about ourselves today.”

Rick, an associate professor emeritus of anthropology and past director of Stanford University’s Archaeology Center, delivered a presentation on “The Origins of Authority in Ancient Chavín de Huántar, Peru.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.