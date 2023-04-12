Professor John W. Rick revealed to a March 21 Morning Forum of Los Altos audience how the study of ancient Peruvians “can tell us things about ourselves today.”
Rick, an associate professor emeritus of anthropology and past director of Stanford University’s Archaeology Center, delivered a presentation on “The Origins of Authority in Ancient Chavín de Huántar, Peru.”
Rick has spent the past 26 years directing field work at Chavín de Huántar, a World Heritage site that dates back to approximately 1000 B.C. His teaching concentrates on South American archaeology and the beginnings of sociopolitical complexity.
He said people have long been trying to figure out what makes humans unique.
“Humans are modelers,” Rick said. “We simplify reality. This means you have to lose details. You lose whole categories of data in order to make your world navigable. An example would be ‘atmospheric river,’ which contains countless simplifications.”
Rick defined the word “authority” as stated by Merriam-Webster: “It is power, but rightful power, a right to command or act. A model in the United States is democracy, a legitimate authority. Authority is necessary to our style of life.”
Where did authority come from? According to Rick, it existed primarily in only the last 5,000 years. Among hunters and gatherers, anyone who exhibited authority would have been immediately ejected from the local group.
Today we accept authority, yet we have no idea where it came from, he said. He pointed to an early example of authority at Chavín de Huántar. It was a temple comprising monumental constructions, big plazas and terraces. The construction is of cut granite. It looks solid on the outside, but the temples are laced with 36 labyrinths, large enough to walk through.
In the middle of one underground walk is the “Lanzón,” a 15-foot-tall sculpture carved on all sides, perhaps a god.
“There were ventilation ducts connecting the tunnels
which allowed light and sound to travel through,” Rick described. “They had underground canals bringing water through the various galleries. It required a lot of labor with resources being pulled in – which makes us suspect there was ever-expanding authority.”
The leadership of Chavín de Huántar was developing technologies, ritual procedures, use of psychoactive drugs and other advancements as a way of convincing people they had legitimate authority, Rick said.
“Their goal was to be the predominant temple center in the Andes, the one getting the biggest share of the pie,” he said. “They were striving to build credibility and authority.”
Rick concluded: “Today, where do we get our concepts of authority? Is your model still viable? How do we build a better world?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments