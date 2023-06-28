The Morning Forum of Los Altos ended its 72nd season June 6 on an especially high note, with Dr. Richard Kogan, a concert pianist and psychiatrist, deliverng the presentation “West Side Story: The Mind and Music of Leonard Bernstein.”
A graduate of Juilliard and Harvard Medical School, Kogan is clinical professor of psychiatry at Weill Cornell Medical College and artistic director of the Weill Cornell Music & Medicine initiative. His lecture-recitals, presented at medical conferences, music festivals and universities throughout the world, examine the lives of great composers through the lens of psychiatry.
Born in 1918, Bernstein was raised by two very different Russian Jewish immigrants. His father, Samuel, was a brooding intellect and a “harsh disciplinarian,” Kogan said, while his mother, Jennie, was exuberant and warm.
On his first personal encounter with a piano when he was 10, Bernstein said he felt that “he had touched God.” As he practiced on his piano, Kogan said, Bernstein’s father would yell “Stop,” while his mother countered with “More!”
Although Bernstein entered Harvard with only modest music credentials, Kogan noted that his great intellect and charisma led him to find many important mentors who would encourage his musical passion. He was closest to Serge Koussevitzky, the longtime conductor of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.
In 1943, Bernstein was called in at the last minute to conduct the New York Philharmonic when the conductor became ill. He became famous overnight and was asked to conduct for orchestras all over the world.
But despite his busy conducting schedule, Bernstein found time to collaborate with talented friends on the musical “On the Town.” The show was a huge success and highlighted Bernstein’s musical versatility.
While the show was popular with audiences, Kogan said Koussevitzky called it “junk” and gave Bernstein a tongue lashing. He told him to stop writing show tunes, change his name so it wasn’t so Jewish sounding and “‘get rid of the homosexuality or symphony boards won’t hire you.’”
Musical masterpiece
Eager to please his mentor, Bernstein stopped writing show tunes for seven years, but he refused to change his name. Full of self-loathing over his homosexuality, which at the time was considered a mental illness, he sought out therapy throughout his adult life.
In 1951, he married Felicia Montealegre, a beautiful Chilean-American actress and had three children with her. Kogan explained that while Bernstein continued to need men physically, for emotional support, he relied on a core group of women – his mother, his sister, his piano teacher and Felicia.
Once Koussevitzky died, Bernstein felt free to turn his attention back to composing show music. According to Kogan, “the greatest assemblage of musical talent in history – Leonard Bernstein, Arthur Laurents, Stephen Sondheim and Jerome Robbins – created “West Side Story,” deemed by many to be the best musical in Broadway’s history and the most celebrated of Bern- stein’s works.
In 1958, Bernstein was appointed musical director of the New York Philharmonic, the first American-born conductor to lead a major symphony orchestra. His audience loved his passionate flamboyance, Kogan noted, and his musicians “played their hearts out for him.”
One of Bernstein’s greatest contributions to American culture was his success in introducing classical music to children through 53 televised concerts, which Kogan said inspired “many of the musicians I later studied with.”
At 50, Bernstein resigned from the Philharmonic to fulfill his dream of becoming one of the world’s great composers. But Kogan said Bernstein had the wrong temperament to spend hours alone – his gregariousness and physical energy “made him an ideal performer, but composing is isolating.”
Once his father died in 1973 and he no longer feared his disapproval, Bernstein decided to leave Felicia for a young lover. But wracked with guilt and missing her emotional support, Bernstein soon begged Felicia for a reconciliation. Shortly after they reunited, she died of cancer.
Bernstein never recovered from Felicia’s death in 1978, Kogan said. His alcoholism worsened and he became more depressed over his struggle to compose. Kogan added that “like many narcissists, he struggled with the plight of aging as his need for approval became even more overwhelming.”
Despite his emotional decline, Bernstein spent his final years doing concerts for the many causes he believed in. More convinced than ever that music could bring people together, in December of 1989, he famously marked the fall of the Berlin Wall with a concert in Berlin played by musicians from all over the world.
Kogan ended his talk with a seven-minute medley of music from “West Side Story”; his audience responded with a standing ovation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments