morningforum

Dr. Richard Kogan entertains Morning Forum members as he educates on the life and music of Leonard Bernstein.

 Kathryn Tomaino/Special to the Town Crier

The Morning Forum of Los Altos ended its 72nd season June 6 on an especially high note, with Dr. Richard Kogan, a concert pianist and psychiatrist, deliverng the presentation “West Side Story: The Mind and Music of Leonard Bernstein.”

A graduate of Juilliard and Harvard Medical School, Kogan is clinical professor of psychiatry at Weill Cornell Medical College and artistic director of the Weill Cornell Music & Medicine initiative. His lecture-recitals, presented at medical conferences, music festivals and universities throughout the world, examine the lives of great composers through the lens of psychiatry.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.