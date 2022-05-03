Michael McRay, award-winning writer, mediator and conflict consultant, explained how facing emotions and sharing stories can reduce conflict, in his April 19 Morning Forum of Los Altos presentation, “Conflicts and Emotions: What Are They Trying to Tell Us?”
McRay earned a master’s degree in conflict resolution and an executive certification in public narrative from the Harvard Kennedy School. He uses the life-altering power of a well-told story in his work to reduce conflict in prisons and in corporate settings.
He attributes his interest in conflict resolution to his role as the middle child trying to resolve arguments between his siblings and his parents. As a resident adviser in college, this interest grew when he needed to mediate arguments among dorm mates. With his many visits to Israel and Palestine, McRay developed a passion for peace building that has since led him into South Africa, Rwanda, Ireland and U.S. prisons.
According to McRay, though many people are conditioned to avoid conflict, facing conflict and the emotions that create it can bring opportunities for growth. In his work as a mediator, he said he helps others “recognize what’s out of line, what needs to be fixed.”
McRay showed the importance of what those who work in mediation refer to as a PIN (Positions, Interests, Needs) diagram: At the top, we argue our positions. Below are the interests that have shaped those positions, and then at the bottom are our needs.
If we stay focused only on our positions, as we often do, McRay said, “we get stuck like toddlers” and never can change our own or others’ minds. But once we articulate our interests and then needs, we often find common ground with those with different positions. For example, those who disagree over climate change often discover that their positions are both shaped by the common need to feel secure and a common fear of a changing world.
To exemplify the power of storytelling to address conflict, McRay related bringing together two people with very different views of gun policy.
One participant, Todd, who owned 250 guns and sold guns over the internet, described how throughout his childhood his father physically abused him. The abuse stopped only when Todd got a gun and told his father he would shoot him if he ever touched him again. The abuse stopped. In other words, the gun allowed him to feel safe.
Caroline, the woman in the conversation, told how she and her daughter were caught in the middle of a shopping mall shooting; Caroline was wounded and her youngest child was killed as Caroline held her in her arms. The tragedy led to her hatred for the Second Amendment and desire for strict gun control.
Their shared stories revealed that their differing positions both stem from their desire to feel safe. McRay said Todd sobbed as he listened and then retold Caroline’s story. The tragedy of her story led him to change his position: He now advocates for background checks for gun ownership.
Navigating the negative
McRay discussed how emotions that people deem negative can “help us navigate the world.” He described anger as an “honorable sentry” whose job is to show us when a boundary is crossed, and “sadness lets us know what we need to let go of.”
He also believes that “shame and guilt” also get bad press. Shame leads us to ask what we have done that doesn’t meet social expectations, McRay said, and “guilt leads us to address how we have disappointed ourselves so that we can heal and restore.”
Facing our emotions, he added, “helps us navigate our lives and makes conflicts less intense.”
To illustrate the power of doing so, McRay shared how bringing together grieving Israelis and Palestinians whose families have been victims of the area’s decades-long violence has lead them to find common ground in their shared emotions and stories and has thus created “cracks in the tall wall of hatred.”
The Morning Forum of Los Altos, a twice-monthly lecture series, is open to new members. It is again meeting in person at Los Altos United Methodist Church, 655 Magdalena Ave., with the option to view via livestream. For membership details and more information, visit morningforum.org.