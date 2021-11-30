Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist, reporter and author Michael Kodas presented via webinar a sobering view of “Living with Megafires” at the Morning Forum of Los Altos Nov. 16.
Senior editor at Inside Climate News, Kodas has won numerous awards for his writing, investigations and photojournalism, which focus on a range of environmental issues. His work has appeared in publications including The New York Times and The Washington Post. For more than two decades, he has taken his cameras and notebooks to some of the world’s most difficult-to-reach environments.
Kodas explained that megafires are those that consume more than 100,000 acres. His slides demonstrated the devastating effects on victims of the fires, the land and property they destroy and the toll they take on those who fight them.
Prior to 1995, Kodas said, “the U.S. averaged one megafire a year. During the past 10 years, we are averaging 10 a year. And many are burning at the same time. This year five were burning at the same time in California.”
During the early 1990s, $300 million was spent preparing, fighting and recovering from wildfires. Today, fires cost $3 billion a year to battle.
What we’re seeing in California and the rest of the West, Kodas said, is happening all over the globe. Australia has been especially hard-hit, he noted – in a 2009 fire, more than 173 died and damage totaled $109 billion. Australian scientists said the explosive power of that year’s fires was 1,500 times of what was unleashed in Hiroshima.
Unprecedented wildfires are also causing devastation throughout the Arctic circle, where, Kodas said, “global warming is spreading three times faster than it is in the rest of the globe.” The soil, rich in organic matter, creates “zombie fires” that burn underground beneath the snow during the winter months and then reignite in the spring.
Climate change threat
Through his descriptions of unprecedented fires in areas as diverse as Israel, Indonesia, Greece and Brazil, Kodas demonstrated the global nature of the threat to the planet.
The change in climate, he said, has been instrumental in the growth of megafires. Earlier snowpack melt and warmer temperatures create more flammable vegetation.
Global warming is also creating a surge of lightning storms, which in turn create more fires, as every 1-degree rise in temperature accounts for a 7% rise in lightning.
The damage the fires generate goes far beyond the loss of landscape, lives and property in the immediate area.
“The smoke generated by California fires affects the health of those who live throughout the country,” Kodas said.
He is especially fearful of the threat wildfires pose to toxic superfund sites across the country at hazardous waste sites.
Kodas cited a long list of the less obvious impact fires have on the planet. Smoke inhaled by pregnant women has resulted in lower birth rates and stunted growth in children. Water is contaminated by ash. And debris flows create flooding and further devastation during the rainy months.
While faulty overhead power lines have clearly caused many of the worst fires, Kodas said burying all of the lines is “incredibly expensive.” While some are easy to bury, many others that stretch over inaccessible terrain are not. He does believe that establishing small distribution centers could require fewer power lines. Whatever policy we embrace, he warned, “we will have to get used to paying more for our electricity.”
The key to preventing the continued growth in megafires, according to Kodas, is to change a century-old practice of putting out all fires. We are learning, he said, the importance of returning to the practice used by native Americans of “cultural burning” and bringing back the “good fire.”
Despite the challenges of safely controlling prescribed burns, the smoke they burn is far healthier than the smoke that emanates from megafires. Moreover, these “good” fires eliminate the fuel that generates bigger fires.
Showing a slide of emerald-green grass and wildflowers emerging from the ground after a prescribed burn, Kodas described “a feeling of hope” as we’re reminded that fire, when managed wisely, “can rejuvenate land.”
