The Morning Forum of Los Altos is scheduled to return for its 72nd season. The long-running series is set to resume Tuesday with a full slate of lecturers and a variety of topics.

Lectures will be delivered in both in person and via Zoom to subscribing members.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.