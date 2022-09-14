The Morning Forum of Los Altos is scheduled to return for its 72nd season. The long-running series is set to resume Tuesday with a full slate of lecturers and a variety of topics.
Lectures will be delivered in both in person and via Zoom to subscribing members.
The series meets 10-11:30 a.m. at Los Altos United Methodist Church, 655 Magdalena Ave.
Dates, topics and speakers include:
• Tuesday: “The Power of Creativity,” Kike Calvo, photographer, author and bilingual educator
• Oct. 4: “The Earth on Your Plate: How Diet Change Can Transform the Earth and Your Health,” Mohan Gurunathan, engineer, entrepreneur and activist
• Oct. 18: “Secrets, Rumors, and Lies: The Life and Death of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky,” Robert Hartwell, music department head and professor of music, author and lecturer
• Nov. 1: “The Blue Mind: The Many Benefits of Being In, On or Near Water,” Wallace J. Nichols, Ph.D., marine biologist, author and “turtle nerd”
• Nov. 15: “Luck Is a State of Mind,” Deanne Fitzmaurice, Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer and photojournalist
• Dec. 6: “Supercomputing for Science: Los Altos Native Works on Big Iron,” Katie Antypas, National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center division deputy
• Jan. 17: “Turning Mines to Vines Worldwide for 25 Years,” Heidi Kuhn, CEO and founder of Roots of Peace
