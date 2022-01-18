The Morning Forum of Los Altos lecture series is scheduled to host its upcoming lectures in person, 10 a.m. the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Los Altos United Methodist Church, 655 Magdalena Ave.
Members and guests who attend lectures in person are required to wear a mask and present proof of vaccination. Members must bring their membership card. If guests attend with members, they must fill out information on the back of guest cards.
Lectures also may be viewed at home via livestream. A link will be emailed to members’ home devices the day before the lecture.
Upcoming lectures:
• Feb. 1: “The Search for Longevity,” David McLain, photographer
• Feb. 15: “Creating Hope Spots in the Blue Heart of Our Planet,” Sylvia Earle, Ph.D., marine biologist, oceanographer and underwater explorer
• March 1: “Gin, Sin, and Sex in the City – William Hogarth’s London,” Tim Farrell, retired teacher and Hogarth collector
• March 15: “How the West Was Won and What It Has to Lose,” David Kennedy, Stanford University professor emeritus and founder of the Bill Land Center for the American West
• April 5: “Turning Mines to Vines Worldwide for 25 Years,” Heidi Kuhn, CEO and founder of Roots of Peace
• April 19: “Conflict and Emotions: What Are They Trying to Tell Us?” Michael McKay, storytelling and conflict resolution consultant
• May 4: “Using Beauty to Look at Hard Environmental Issues,” Linda Gass, artist and activist
• May 17: “Sport: A Platform for Social Change,” Akilah Carter-Francique, Ph.D., executive director of the Institute for the Study of Sport, Society and Social Change at San Jose State
• June 7: “Beethoven’s Deafness: Psychological Crisis and Artistic Triumph,” Dr. Richard Kogan, concert pianist and psychiatrist
Morning Forum is open to new members.
For more information, visit morningforum.org/membership.