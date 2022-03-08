The Morning Forum of Los Altos has returned to in-person lectures, with programs held 10-11:30 a.m. the first and third Tuesdays of the month through June at Los Altos United Methodist Church, 655 Magdalena Ave.
Members will be required to show proof of vaccination and booster shots. Masks are required, and social distancing will be followed. If members bring guests to programs, guests must fill out information on a guest card.
In-person programs also will be livestreamed. Members will receive a link the Monday before each Tuesday program.
Upcoming speakers and topics:
• Tuesday: “How the West Was Won and What It Has to Lose,” David Kennedy, Stanford University professor of history emeritus and founder of the Bill Land Center for the American West
• April 5: “Turning Mines into Vines Worldwide for 25 Years,” Heidi Kuhn, founder and CEO of Roots of Peace
• April 19: “Conflict and Emotions: What Are They Trying to Tell Us?” Michael McRay, storytelling and conflict resolution consultant
• May 3: “Using Beauty to Look at Hard Environmental Issues,” Linda Gass, artist/activist
• May 17: “Sport: A Platform for Social Change,” Akilah Carter-Francique, Ph.D., executive director of the Institute for the Study of Sport, Society and Social Change
• June 7: “Beethoven’s Deafness: Psychological Crisis and Artistic Triumph,” Dr. Richard Kogan, concert pianist and psychiatrist
Morning Forum, a members-only series, is open to new members.
To join and for more information, visit morningforum.org/membership.