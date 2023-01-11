Los Altos native and Mountain View High School graduate Katie Antypas, a computer scientist, walked the Morning Forum of Los Altos audience through the how and why of taxpayer-funded supercomputers in her Dec. 6 presentation “Supercomputing for Science.”
Antypas, National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center division deputy at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, began her talk showing slides she previously used in her 4-year old’s transitional kindergarten class.
Antypas earned a bachelor’s degree in physics from Wellesley College and a master’s in computer science from the University of Chicago. The Perlmutter supercomputer she works with weighs 8,000 pounds, performs a billion times a million calculations per second and is cooled by the most energy-efficient system in the world.
According to Antypas, the scientists who use the Perlmutter system must apply to the government and must agree to publication. Scientists who conduct research and experiments that are too expensive or take too long for smaller computers use the Perlmutter, she said. Examples for use include studying outer space, where to place wind turbines, plate tectonics, climate change and pollutants in a city.
Some questions scientists are investigating now, Antypas said, are: What is the effect of melting land ice on sea-level rise? How much greenhouse gas does agriculture contribute? If we change the diet of cows, can we reduce the 15% emissions cows produce? Can carbon be dissolved or sequestered in rock?
The next Morning Forum lecture is “Turning Mines to Vines Worldwide for 25 Years,” with speaker Heidi Kuhn, CEO and founder of Roots for Peace, scheduled 10 a.m. Tuesday at Los Altos United Methodist Church, 655 Magdalena Ave.
The Morning Forum speaker series is open to new subscribers.
