Milani

Milani

Iranian scholar Abbas Milani explained the long history behind the movement that saw Iranian women taking to the streets last fall to protest the brutality of Iran’s morality police, in his presentation to the Morning Forum of Los Altos, “A Feminist Democratic Movement in Iran,” April 18.

Before coming to the U.S. in 1987, Milani, an expert on U.S.-Iran relations and Iranian cultural and political issues, taught at Tehran University. But because of the negative effects of the Iraq-Iran War and the increasing tyranny of the Islamic theocracy and the morality police, he left his homeland, which after 36 years, he said, he still misses. Milani is director of Stanford University’s Hamid and Christina Moghadam Program in Iranian Studies,  co-director of the Iran Democracy Project and a research fellow at the Hoover Institution.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.