Iranian scholar Abbas Milani explained the long history behind the movement that saw Iranian women taking to the streets last fall to protest the brutality of Iran’s morality police, in his presentation to the Morning Forum of Los Altos, “A Feminist Democratic Movement in Iran,” April 18.
Before coming to the U.S. in 1987, Milani, an expert on U.S.-Iran relations and Iranian cultural and political issues, taught at Tehran University. But because of the negative effects of the Iraq-Iran War and the increasing tyranny of the Islamic theocracy and the morality police, he left his homeland, which after 36 years, he said, he still misses. Milani is director of Stanford University’s Hamid and Christina Moghadam Program in Iranian Studies, co-director of the Iran Democracy Project and a research fellow at the Hoover Institution.
Iran, according to Milani, is a paradox, whose “government is one of the most misogynistic, antisemitic and antidemocratic in the world.” Yet before the advent of Islam, Persia was one of the world’s greatest empires, whose culture had a profound impact on history. Poetry, music and dance were highly valued, and it was the oldest of the world’s wine producers – all cultural influences that today’s theocracy views as the “devil’s work,” he said.
Iran’s history, Milani said, has been defined by the dynamic tension between its identity formed by its years as one of the world’s greatest nations and its identity as an Islamic nation. That tension, he noted, is illustrated by current supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s belief that Iran was “nothing until it embraced Islam” and the nationalists’ view that “Islam destroyed everything good about Iran.”
When Ruhollah Khomeini, the leader of the Iranian Revolution of the late 1970s, first came to political prominence, he demonstrated what Milani referred to as “taqiyya,” an Islamic juridical term that means a Muslim is allowed to lie when doing so is deemed to promote the faith. In 1978, before he replaced the Shah, Khomeini claimed support for the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a free press and women’s rights.
Yet as soon as he took power, Khomeini showed that he had no intention of living up to those promises. He immediately rescinded rights women had gained under the Shah, including the right to vote and get passports. Inequality remains, Milani said: Although 64% of college graduates in Iran are women, there are no women serving in the government; women can’t file for divorce, while men are allowed to have multiple wives and temporary wives; there is no law making beating a woman illegal; and morality police roam the streets, ready to discipline and even jail women who aren’t wearing their hijabs correctly.
Fighting back
Khomeini “picked the wrong enemy,” Milani said, as Iranian women have a long history of using civil disobedience to fight for their rights. They have refused to quit their jobs and have large families, as Shia officials have ordered them to do. Iran’s birthrate is now the lowest ever, he added.
Last fall the world viewed the courage, spirit and independence of the Iranian women, Milani said, who demonstrated in the streets, shouting their slogan “Woman, Life, Liberty” after Mahsa Amini died when she was arrested and beaten by Iran’s morality police for breaching the country’s strict dress codes. Although many protesters were beaten and jailed, they risked their lives to show their contempt for the regime’s misogynistic laws.
This courage, Milani said, has a long tradition in Iranian history. The tale of Scheherazade, who used her storytelling ability to thwart her husband’s plan to kill her, illustrates the importance of strong women in Iranian culture.
The Iranian women’s movement has been active since the mid-19th century, two years before Seneca Falls. Iranian women, Milani noted, “have a remarkable history of fighting for their rights.”
Milani pointed to the influence of conservative American Muslim supporters of the regime and U.S. progressives’ reluctance to be perceived as Islamophobic to explain why the heroic women’s movement in Iran hasn’t received as much attention as it deserves.
The regime’s move away from Western values has been disastrous for Iran, Milani said, noting, “The economy is in shambles and the Iranian diaspora is bigger than ever before.”
When he left Iran, a dollar was worth 200 toman; today it’s worth 51,000.
In explaining why Iran is so much more repressive than other Islamic nations, Milani said “there are many forms of Islam, just as Christianity and Judaism have many forms. The Koran contains many contradictions just as the Bible does.”
Milani was jailed under the Shah because of his progressive views. But when Jimmy Carter was elected U.S. president, life in prison improved because of Carter’s advocacy for human rights.
“Suddenly I had soap and a spoon,” Milani said, and within months under what the Iranians referred to as “Jimocracy,” Milani and other political prisoners were released.
When the Shah fell in 1979, there were many opposition groups, some secular, ready to take over and improve the economy and end the kind of corruption that contributed to the Shah’s downfall. Milani said America’s Cold War fixation on the danger of the Soviet Union and the spread of communism made U.S. leaders oblivious to the dangers religious fanatics posed to both Iran and
Although the protests of last fall have died down, Milani believes that women have proven that the regime is vulnerable and can be defeated. While the regime tries to kill hope, Iranian women, he said, will continue to fight for gender equality.
Milani acknowledged that we are living in “perilous times as democracy is in retreat.” However, he added, what gives him hope is speaking to groups like Morning Forum that serve as a “bulwark of democracy.”
