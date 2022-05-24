Elizabeth Ward, executive director of the Los Altos History Museum, provided the Morning Forum of Los Altos a glimpse of voices and visions of the past in her May 3 presentation, “The Use and Misuse of Medieval History.”
Before the Los Altos History Museum, Ward worked at the Smithsonian Institution’s Natural History Museum. She earned a master’s degree in anthropology with a concentration in museum studies at George Washington University and a doctorate in Scandinavian languages and literature from UC Berkeley.
Ward highlighted how stories from history can be used to amplify many kinds of political and social messages, offering an overview of the sagas of medieval history and the early spread of legend, faith and origins in the far northern nations of Scandinavia and the use and misuse of medieval history both in the past and the present. Ward has family ties to Iceland and spent many summers there, giving her unique insight into its past.
Ward pointed out that much of what people know about medieval European history is illuminated by the remains of early sagas. She cautioned that fascinating as they are, they are scarce and incomplete. Very few fragments remain, so she suggested it is important to realize that people can only see a very scattered and not predictably accurate view of the past.
Scandinavia was not Christianized until the 1200s, Ward said. Before that time, the stories of kings, saints, local history and spirituality were mostly oral, passed down by local spiritual leaders and storytellers. Ward observed that the stories were often embellished and intended to establish a desired record, not an actual one. Icelandic sagas, she added, were often more like a novel, most likely not based on fact. After Christianity was established, the church played a major role in developing and recording history, but the storytellers and the stories remained an important part of the culture.
After the establishment of the church, the priests’ recorded sources included chronicles, sagas often concerning local history, fragments of the writings of kings and saints, and poetry – all in addition to the religious texts. The written chronicles are in many cases the only record of very early Western civilization. Only fragments survive, Ward said, and observations are often in story form, a view of ancient history that has many unknowns and makes verification of historic facts difficult.
Separating fact from fiction
The Vikings have an appeal of romanticism, and many stories exist, but Ward said it is important to remember that our information is limited.
Still, she said, the stories have invoked and supported romance, patriotism and national identities. Our sources, she said, include the chronicles, sagas, the Bible, stories of the saints’ lives, poetry and songs. Ward noted, however, that they are fragments, and it is often difficult or even impossible to distinguish fact from storytelling. Lack of corroborating evidence and the distance of time blurs the ability to separate fact from fiction.
The purpose of the stories, according to Ward, was not always to record exact facts, but to establish ideas of origin, faith, victory or some other nationalistic cause.
Today, Ward suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for invading Ukraine is at least partially rooted in the belief in these ancient connections. She pointed out that the war in Ukraine and many other nationalistic narratives had beginnings in stories of the Viking age. Factual or not, she said, such connections have served a number of political and nationalistic purposes.
In the present, Ward acknowledged the continued Viking influence on art and music, citing examples such as metal music and the comic strip Hagar the Horrible. And she mentioned that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol had at least one participant wearing Viking-influenced gear.
Morning Forum is a members-only lecture series that meets twice monthly at Los Altos Methodist Church, 655 Magdalena Ave. For membership details and more information, visit morningforum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments