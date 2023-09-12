The 2023-2024 season of speakers for the Morning Forum of Los Altos is underway. The series features lectures on a variety of topics.
Lectures are delivered to subscribers in person 10-11:30 a.m. at Los Altos United Methodist Church, 655 Magdalena Ave., as well as via livestream.
Dates, speakers and topics:
• Tuesday: Thomas Beren, sales and marketing executive turned avid outdoorsman, “Hidden Gems Among Bay Area Parks”
• Oct. 3: Ross King, expert on the history of Renaissance art and architecture, “Brunelleschi’s Dome”
• Oct. 17: Barbara-Rae Venter, genetic genealogist, biologist and patent attorney, “Cracking Cold Cases with DNA: The Revolution of Genetic Genealogy”
• Nov. 7: Michael Stehr, fine artist, decorative painter and art historian, “A Day at the Musée d’Orsay.”
• Nov. 21: David Greenberg, baroque violinist, “Bach Meets Cape Breton”
• Dec. 5: Ignacio Ornelas Rodriguez, historian of civil rights and social justice movements, and photographer David Bacon, “Bracero and Guestworker Programs: A Look at Farm Labor”
• Jan. 16: Garth Illingworth, professor emeritus of astronomy and astrophysics at UC Santa Cruz, “Discoveries from the James Webb Telescope”
