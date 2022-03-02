Oceanographer and underwater explorer Sylvia Earle, Ph.D., explained how the world below the waterline is as important as the world above, giving multiple examples of the interdependence between the seemingly separate realms in her Feb. 15 Morning Forum of Los Altos presentation, “Creating Hope Spots in the Blue Heart of Our Planet.”
Earle advocates for “hope spots,” protected places in the world’s oceans. She has been a lead scientist or administrator for scores of ocean-related projects, including work with National Geographic and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Now in her 80s and living in Oakland, Earle recalled how she has been fascinated by the ocean since age 3. A wave knocked her over, so she turned around and jumped back in. She encouraged others to do the same as a way of seeing the beauty and fragility of ocean life.
Most people will never take a submersible to see what lies 3,300 feet deep in the sea, nor dive untethered, as Earle has done in a special suit, to a depth of 1,250 feet. But everyone can get a glimpse into what she calls the “blue heart of our planet” using a mask and snorkel. Scuba is even better, she said, but if that’s out of the question – her mother tried it at age 81 – then she recommended a visit to an aquarium, like the Monterey Bay Aquarium, which can instill the wonder that motivates saving the resource.
Earle described how connected the health of the world’s oceans are to the health of everything else – on land or in the sky. Using today’s technologies, marine scientists are able to understand the oceans’ food webs and assess the damage inflicted on the seas despite their vastness.
“Fossil fuels gave us extravagant gifts,” she said. “But now we know that fossil fuels – burned, spilled, made into chemicals or converted into plastics – are killing our oceans.”
Carbon released into the atmosphere warms the oceans as well as the land, Earle explained, with consequences including rising sea levels, more powerful storms, bleached coral reefs and drifting nets and garbage patches. Life in the ocean, she said, is vital to keeping the planet steady.
Hope on the horizon
Treating sea creatures as products discounts their beauty as wild nature and overlooks their participation in the planet’s carbon cycle. Marine plants and animals are essential players in the ocean’s ability to produce oxygen. According to Earle, 90% of the world’s sharks, whales, tunas and swordfish are gone due to overfishing and destruction of habitat. In Earle’s view, we must stop converting natural systems in ways not intended by nature and change our behavior because our very existence is on the line.
There’s hope, Earle said. Her organization, Mission Blue, has already identified 140 “hope spots,” ocean areas worthy of protections specific to the features of the place. California, Chile and the tiny Pacific island of Palau have been at the forefront in creating “hope spots.”
“Look in the mirror,” Earle urged her Morning Forum audience. “See what talents you can bring to the effort.”
