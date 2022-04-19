Historian Norman Naimark discussed “Putin and Ukraine” at the Morning Forum of Los Altos April 5, explaining the events that led the Ukrainian people to want their own language, independence and a new democratic government, as well as assert their desire to become more Western European by joining NATO.
Naimark, Stanford University professor of Eastern Europe studies, had just returned from taking the pulse of Germany and its new leadership as it confronts the grueling reality of Ukraine, where events are changing quickly and the war is evolving. We are only in the beginning stages of this tragedy, he said.
Transformation under Putin
Naimark noted how in Russia in the 1990s, there was a spark of democratic influence, which has gradually been crushed. Former President George W. Bush naively said President Vladimir Putin seemed a sincere and honest man. Since then, Putin has been actively transforming Russia, closing down the free press and most recently YouTube. Those who expressed themselves freely were poisoned. Now it is very difficult to get outside information. Putin’s people refuse to challenge him, Naimark said, and if they do, they are removed.
Then Putin began transforming his image into that of a cult figure, holding huge rallies where he would stand center stage, regaling the crowd with talk of the glories of Russia. He also encouraged a super-masculine image by riding Mongolian horses and swimming in freezing waters, and fostered the glorification of the military, urging young people to join youth groups and learn how to use arms.
Putin is the face of the Russian people, Naimark said. He is smart and manipulative, and he is developing his own idea of history. In some ways, Russia is once again becoming the Soviet Union, with a different set of ideologies and a different way of thinking about the future. All banks are now controlled by the government. Russia has become a fascist, autocratic government that Putin now rules, according to Naimark, and he sees all peoples around Europe as Russians, completely dependent on Moscow.
Ukrainian independence
After the 1917 Russian Revolution, Russia tolerated Ukraine as a separate republic but not really an independent country, Naimark explained. Much more recently, in 1991, Ukraine wanted its own language and its independence.
In a referendum, 90% of the population voted for independence, even in Crimea. Ukrainians wanted to develop a political nationalism loyal to a new state they hoped would be democratic, and they felt like they were Western. But some Russian citizens wanted to go back to the days of the Soviet Union rather than live in a democracy.
Ukraine’s 2004 Orange Revolution took hold because people thought the election was stolen by a former communist bureaucrat. Huge demonstrations around Kyiv and other parts of the country forced the candidate to step down. Ukrainians wanted to be like westerners and join the European Union. In 2013, a new president was elected, who was also corrupt. He promised Ukrainians he would sign an agreement with the EU to begin the process of joining. By 2014, when Ukrainians felt they had gotten rid of the corrupt older generation, a new election was held, and a Jewish comic, envisioned as noncorrupt, was elected president with a swell of support – Volodymyr Zelensky.
There was increasing involvement in American business in Ukraine, and the people seemed to want the U.S. involved there, Naimark said. Putin, however, didn’t want that example next door, and he was having problems at home.
Then, Ukrainians and the world were blindsided Feb. 24 when Russia invaded Ukraine.
Zelensky has made speeches to rally his country and generate support across the world. All of a sudden, Naimark said, Ukrainians from different parties and sectors of the country are pulling together.
Ukraine has changed as a result of the war, and its people are powerfully attached to what it needs to be great.
In Naimark’s assessment, the war is going poorly for Russia, with Germany recently cutting off supplies.
“I hate them for what they have done,” he said of the Russian government.
Does Naimark think the war is close to ending? Not yet.
