The Morning Forum of Los Altos, in its 72nd season, is set to kick off its winter/spring slate of speakers. The series resumes Feb. 7 with the first of nine lectures on a variety of topics.
Lectures will be delivered to subscribers in person 10-11:30 a.m. at Los Altos United Methodist Church, 655 Magdalena Ave., as well as via livestream.
Dates, topics and speakers:
• Feb. 7: “From Toilet to Tap? The Surprising and Exciting Potential of Recycled Water in Our Sustainable Future,” with Rebecca Eisenberg, director, Santa Clara Valley Water District
• Feb. 21: “The Earth on Your Plate: How Diet Can Transform the Earth and Your Health,” with Mohan Gurunathan, engineer, entrepreneur and activist
• March 7: “Bay of Life: From Wind to Whales,” with Frans Lanting, wildlife photographer
• March 21: “The Origins of Authority in Ancient Chavin de Huantar, Peru,” with John W. Rick, associate professor emeritus of anthropology, Archaeology Center, Stanford University
• April 4: “Update on China and U.S.-China Relations,” with Thomas Fingar, Shorenstein Asia Pacific Research Center scholar
• April 18: “A Feminist Democratic Movement in Iran,” with Abbas Milani, director of the Hamad and Christina Moghadam Program in Iranian Studies, Stanford University
• May 2: “Trumpism, Racism and the Decline of American Democracy,” with Larry Gerston, political science professor emeritus, San Jose University, and political analyst on NBC Bay Area
• May 16: “Botticelli’s Secret: The Lost Drawings and the Rediscovery of the Renaissance,” with Joseph Luzzi, professor of comparative literature, Bard College
• June 6: “‘West Side Story’: The Mind and Music of Leonard Bernstein,” with Dr. Richard Kogan, concert pianist and psychiatrist
