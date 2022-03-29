Stanford University Professor Emeritus David Kennedy highlighted the factors that led to the success of the American West and the forces now threatening that success, in his Morning Forum of Los Altos presentation, “How the West Was Won and What It Has to Lose,” March 15.
Kennedy has taught both undergraduate and graduate courses on a wide array of history, politics and literature subjects. He is a Pulitzer Prize winner, recipient of numerous teaching awards and founder of the Bill Lane Center for the American West.
The “single greatest shaper” of the West’s phenomenal success, Kennedy explained, was the federal government. The transcontinental railroad that brought so many people and goods to the West, he said, “wouldn’t have happened without enormous federal subsidies, land grants and loans.”
Even more important, Kennedy said, was the government’s role in water management. Explorer and geologist John Wesley Powell recognized in the late-19th century that water management would be essential to make the West, whose interior is largely arid or desert, suitable for human habitation and agriculture. Water needed to be captured, saved and transported to ensure the West’s prosperity. Because the federal government controlled so much western land, it was able to take on that enormous and expensive task.
Frances Newlands, a senator from Nevada, was instrumental in implementing Powell’s vision. Kennedy noted. He sponsored the 1902 Reclamation Act, which put the federal government in charge of building dams and producing hydroelectric power.
In the decades to follow, the government built dams on all of the major rivers of the West and supported the irrigation systems that would move that water to the arid parts of the western states so that human communities and agriculture could flourish.
Unfortunately, Kennedy said, the dams built in the mid-20th century were “designed on premises that are no longer true … and we are now discovering that there are physical limits to our ability to control nature.”
Today, climate change and what the U.S. Geological Survey refers to as “the biggest drought in 1,200 years” have led to shorter winters and longer fire seasons. Lake Mead has dropped 160 feet below its historical norm. And, Kennedy warned, if it drops 16 more feet, it will no longer be able to generate hydroelectric power. If it drops another 150 feet, 40 million people will lose their access to drinking water.
Potential solutions
Banning lawns and car washing won’t be sufficient to address the West’s water needs, according to Kennedy, as more than 80% of managed water goes to agriculture.
Although it’s been used extensively in a few wealthy countries such as Israel and Saudi Arabia, desalinization is not a viable solution for the West, he added, “because the costs of construction and implementation are so great” – $1,300 an acre-foot compared to the $8 an acre-foot Central Valley farmers are used to paying.
Reclaiming water offers more promise, Kennedy said, if we can get people to overcome their fear of the “toilet to tap” concept.
Now that water access is a major concern throughout the West, many are blaming the politicians, which Kennedy finds ironic. After all, without government management and funding, water never would have been brought to the arid West, and population centers like Los Angeles would never have been possible.
Using a quote attributed to Mark Twain, “Whisky is for drinking, water is for fighting,” Kennedy emphasized what’s at stake for the West if residents don’t become better at managing the decreasing supply of water.
People must operate on a regional basis and cut through the bureaucracy created by the 1,000-plus water agencies that currently have a say over water policy, Kennedy advised. If people want the West to continue to prosper, they must heed Powell’s advice to manage water well.
