Montalvo Arts Center recently received a $5 million donation from the George and Judy Marcus Family Foundation. The contribution from the Los Altos Hills residents will support the Lucas Artists Program (LAP), Montalvo’s artist residency and creative incubator, and its mission of developing new works and expanding public engagement and in part to ensuring the longevity of Montalvo and the LAP as part of its permanent endowment.
Angela McConnell, Montalvo executive director and Los Altos resident, said she was thrilled with the large donation.
“This phenomenal investment from the Marcus Family Foundation will be transformational for the Lucas Artists Residency Program and Montalvo, elevating our role regionally, nationally and internationally, impacting generations of artists and members of our community in exciting and inspiring ways,” McConnell said. “We are deeply grateful for this opportunity.”
With an emphasis on increasing community engagement with the arts, the donation will provide annual support for the summer exhibition and arts festival, renamed to The Marcus Exhibition and Festival in recognition of their significant support.
The gift also allows for the development of two new opportunities.
The first is the emerging Marcus Curatorial Fellowship for Bay Area college-aged students interested in pursuing a career in the arts. Fellows will be provided opportunities to work with contemporary artists of all disciplines, developing new projects for public engagement. The part-time, paid two-year fellowship will allow for independent research and scholarship, providing fresh ideas and perspectives aimed at reinvigorating and diversifying Montalvo’s artistic programming.
The second is for artists from the LAP – an annual commissioning award, the Marcus Prize, to be awarded to an exceptional artist or collective whose proposed project will engage all ages in collectively addressing an identified theme.
“This generous contribution is truly representative of a significant and lasting commitment to the development and growth of the Lucas Artists Program and the support of our artists and their work,” said Kelly Sicat, director of the Lucas Artists Program at Montalvo. “Judy’s commitment to the LAP and her shared vision for the value of the arts in our community can now be realized to a greater extent, allowing us to broaden and deepen our opportunities to integrate the arts and the artists we serve within the Bay Area. I am overjoyed.”
A former Montalvo trustee, Judy Marcus currently serves as co-chairperson of the committee charged with the oversight and support of the Lucas Artists Program. The Marcuses are longtime supporters of Montalvo and patrons of the arts and education throughout the Bay Area.
“We believe in the power of the arts and the positive impact they can have on the community, and we have the utmost faith in Montalvo’s leadership to fulfill the vision laid out in our investment,” Judy Marcus said. “We hope our gift can be leveraged to attract other leadership gifts to support Montalvo’s important mission.”
Located in Saratoga, Montalvo Arts Center is a donor-supported nonprofit institution whose mission is to enrich the lives of all people through the arts, building bridges locally and globally and creating a shared sense of connection, belonging and humanity.
For more information, visit montalvoarts.org.