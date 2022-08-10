The Los Altos-based Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District is accepting applications from local residents interested in serving a four-year term on an independent citizen oversight committee ensuring transparency and accountability in the use of Measure AA funds.

  Measure AA is a $300 million general obligation bond approved in June 2014 by more than two-thirds of district voters.

