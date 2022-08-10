The Los Altos-based Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District is accepting applications from local residents interested in serving a four-year term on an independent citizen oversight committee ensuring transparency and accountability in the use of Measure AA funds.
Measure AA is a $300 million general obligation bond approved in June 2014 by more than two-thirds of district voters.
Proceeds from bonds, sold over the next 20-30 years, are used by Midpen to preserve natural open space lands, create new public access opportunities and restore the natural environment.
There are three vacancies on the seven-member Measure AA Bond Oversight Committee. Members of the committee must live within Midpen’s jurisdiction, which includes parts of Santa Clara, San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties.
The committee convenes several times a year to review and provide feedback on Midpen’s use of Measure AA funds and the Measure AA expenditure plan, and produces an annual accountability report.
Local residents interested in joining the committee must apply before 5 p.m. Sept. 5. New committee members will be appointed by the Midpen Board of Directors at an upcoming meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments