The Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District received the Triple Crown medallion from the Government Finance Officers Association of the U.S. and Canada for the seventh consecutive year for preparing annual comprehensive financial reports that embody the spirit of transparency.

The medallion is awarded to local governments that have received, in the same year, the association’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, the Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award and the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.

