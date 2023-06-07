The Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District received the Triple Crown medallion from the Government Finance Officers Association of the U.S. and Canada for the seventh consecutive year for preparing annual comprehensive financial reports that embody the spirit of transparency.
The medallion is awarded to local governments that have received, in the same year, the association’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, the Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award and the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.
“These awards are a reflection of Midpen’s ongoing commitment to open government and financial transparency,” said Stefan Jaskula, Midpen’s chief financial officer. “They are recognition of the district’s strong financial operations and accountability through full disclosure of our budgeting and finances.”
Midpen also received the District Transparency Certificate of Excellence from the Special District Leadership Foundation for outstanding efforts to promote transparency and good governance. To receive the certificate, Midpen demonstrated the completion of essential governance transparency requirements and application of best practices in outreach and communication with constituents.
“Our board of directors and staff are dedicated to implementing transparent and sound fiscal practices and providing the public with ample opportunities to understand and engage in our decision-making process,” said Ana Maria Ruiz, Midpen general manager. “These awards are an indication of Midpen’s ongoing commitment to building greater public awareness and trust in our projects, programs and operational activities by clearly communicating our annual workplans, budgets and finances.”
